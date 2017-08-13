Assault left boot marks on woman's face

To support the police objection to bail, Sgt Burgess lodged medical material and photos of the woman's injured face that police say show the boot print.

A BUNDABERG dad will remain in jail, his bail application refused, after being accused of kicking his partner in her face. Police say the alleged assault left boot marks on her face.

"Horrific. You can see the boot print on her face,” police Prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told a Bundaberg court.

"It is an extreme case of domestic violence. Its seriousness can't be understated and she has made the complaint.”

Sgt Burgess said if found guilty, Steve Holani-Latu was at risk of a lengthy jail sentence.

To support the police objection to bail, Sgt Burgess lodged medical material and photos of the woman's injured face that police say show the boot print.

Holani-Latu is charged with assaults causing bodily harm, domestic violence offence, and two other offences.

No pleas have been entered.

He appeared before Magistrate Belinda Merrin from jail via video link.

His lawyer Matt Messenger agreed Holani-Latu was in a show cause position but had no previous convictions for violence either here or in NSW.

But he was on probation for driving offences, including driving disqualified and driving when intoxicated.

"He was doing well under that last order,” Mr Messenger said.

"He instructs if granted bail he would not come to Bundaberg but live in Mackay.”

Mr Messenger replied "no, apart from alcohol” when Ms Merrin queried if the accused had mental health problems.

He said Holani-Latu had 72 days in custody "to dry out”, albeit enforced.

Ms Merrin said he had done nothing previously about his alcohol issue and it was a very serious allegation of domestic violence.

Ms Merrin said the injuries had been serious from the medical material and police photos and illustrated significant violence done to the woman's head and face. She said the evidence may support the inference that the woman had been kicked in the head and there had been fractures to her left sinus and nasal bone.

After consideration of all matters, and that the accused would stay at a hostel in Mackay, Ms Merrin refused bail.

His matters were adjourned for a likely committal to a higher court.