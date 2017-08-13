27°
News

Assault left boot marks on woman's face

Ross Irby
| 13th Aug 2017 2:32 PM
To support the police objection to bail, Sgt Burgess lodged medical material and photos of the woman's injured face that police say show the boot print.
To support the police objection to bail, Sgt Burgess lodged medical material and photos of the woman's injured face that police say show the boot print. Barclay White

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A BUNDABERG dad will remain in jail, his bail application refused, after being accused of kicking his partner in her face. Police say the alleged assault left boot marks on her face.

"Horrific. You can see the boot print on her face,” police Prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told a Bundaberg court.

"It is an extreme case of domestic violence. Its seriousness can't be understated and she has made the complaint.”

Sgt Burgess said if found guilty, Steve Holani-Latu was at risk of a lengthy jail sentence.

To support the police objection to bail, Sgt Burgess lodged medical material and photos of the woman's injured face that police say show the boot print.

Holani-Latu is charged with assaults causing bodily harm, domestic violence offence, and two other offences.

No pleas have been entered.

He appeared before Magistrate Belinda Merrin from jail via video link.

His lawyer Matt Messenger agreed Holani-Latu was in a show cause position but had no previous convictions for violence either here or in NSW.

But he was on probation for driving offences, including driving disqualified and driving when intoxicated.

"He was doing well under that last order,” Mr Messenger said.

"He instructs if granted bail he would not come to Bundaberg but live in Mackay.”

Mr Messenger replied "no, apart from alcohol” when Ms Merrin queried if the accused had mental health problems.

He said Holani-Latu had 72 days in custody "to dry out”, albeit enforced.

Ms Merrin said he had done nothing previously about his alcohol issue and it was a very serious allegation of domestic violence.

Ms Merrin said the injuries had been serious from the medical material and police photos and illustrated significant violence done to the woman's head and face. She said the evidence may support the inference that the woman had been kicked in the head and there had been fractures to her left sinus and nasal bone.

After consideration of all matters, and that the accused would stay at a hostel in Mackay, Ms Merrin refused bail.

His matters were adjourned for a likely committal to a higher court.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg police court police violence

Text-walk laws should be adopted

Text-walk laws should be adopted

A LOCAL man says he wants Bundaberg to look at adopting text-and-walk laws similar to those in Honolulu.

Southerners keep warm, and some even invest

BUSY SEASON: Big4 Cane Village Holiday Park has been full all winter.

Moving north in winter

Bad Bundy drivers in court

Drink driving, it's a no no.

A list of locals caught for dodgy driving

BREAKING: Motorcyclist crashes off bridge

AN RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew are on their way west to save a man who crashed his bike off a bridge.

Chopper flies out to Mundabbera

Local Partners

Win trolley full of groceries

Hinkler Central is giving away a chance for customers to grab as many groceries as they can within two minutes.

Students over the moon with Rheed McCracken visit

SPORTING HERO: Givelda State School students were in awe of their special guest Rheed McCracken.

Rheed inspires Givelda State School

Bundy ocean themed festival to draw a crowd of 5000

TIDAL WAVE: Local businesses ready to get on-board with Oceanfest.

Plenty of attractions to enjoy

Get a feel for uni at its open day

STUDY TIME: Bundaberg Diploma of Nursing students Mandi Dawson and Bella Lee on campus.

Check out all that's on offer at CQUni

Kitty Flanagan set to smash it in Bundaberg

BREAKING TABOOS: Kitty Flanagan will bring the laughs to Bundy.

Comedian talks about her funny moments

Ready to deal with the sharks for her own skin

THERE aren't too many 13-year-olds who launch their own skincare ranges

What's on the small screen this week

Mike Colter, Krysten Ritter and Charlie Cox in a scene from Marvel's The Defenders.

DOCTOR Doctor returns and Marvel's The Defenders make their debut.

Queensland falls in love with Mills and Boon

Queenslanders have fallen in love with romance novels.

It is a Mills and Boon boom

Amber Heard and Elon Musk call Qld media about relationship

Amber Heard and Elon Musk enjoy a bite to eat at the Shingle Inn, Broadbeach.

Musk said the couple were working on their relationship

Back to the beginning: When TV couples first met

Jennifer Aniston with David Schwimmer in a scene from Friends.

AS the saying goes: every great love story has a beginning.

Which authors set the romance world on fire?

Queenslanders have an appetite for rural romance novels, and some of the best writers of the genre come from the Sunshine State.

Check out the authors putting the 'P' into passion

New voice in the McClymont family

Sam McClymont's new baby boy Wilder.

Facebook post shows off Wilder to the world

ALL YOU NEED IS LOVEJOY STREET

7 Lovejoy Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 4 $269,000

7 Lovejoy Street Avenell Heights is a great name for a street and can provide lot's of love and joy for the new owners to be, as it has done for the current owners...

EX JUBILEE DISPLAY HOME

24 Coral Garden Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 2 $519,000

Located in the popular Coral Gardens Estate of Kalkie sits this stunning home with so much to offer. This family friendly estate is near primary and secondary...

DREAM ACREAGE LIVING

122 Simpsons Road, Bullyard 4671

House 4 1 4 $460,000

Acreage living is certainly getting more popular so don't miss your chance to see this one! Set in a beautiful area away from any road noise this home will allow...

AS NEW VILLA WITH EXTRA ROOM TO PARK THE CARAVAN

8/46 Jealous Road, Kalkie 4670

Unit 3 1 2 $285,000

An immaculate low- maintenance spacious villa offering additional room for the caravan or motor home. The Villa offers a double gate beside the home with room to...

2014 BUILT PRESTIGE HOME, 2 ACRES, TOWN WATER, UNIT, POOL HOUSE, POOL, SHED

8 Jolley Lane, Thabeban 4670

House 5 4 4 $865,000

Situated on the city fringe you have all the convenience of living in town however you also have a stunning 8076m2 (2 acres) block of land with town water. The...

RAKED CEILINGS, 2 TOILETS IN IMMACULATE GATED COMPLEX

9 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

This immaculate and well maintained property is located in a security gated boutique complex consisting of only 11 residences. With 2 great sized built in...

ELEGANT HERITAGE INSPIRED RESIDENCE IN EDENBROOK

11 San Vito Court, Norville 4670

House 5 2 5 $769,000

In a class of its own is the only way to describe this magnificent 369.4m2 heritage inspired residence in San Vito Court renowned as one of Bundaberg's most...

OUTSTANDING VALUE - 2 LIVING AREAS, POOL IN SANCTUARY PARK

54 Greathead Road, Ashfield 4670

House 4 2 2 $379,000

Here is a fantastic property perfect for those looking to purchase a modern brick home loaded with extras close to schools and located in a great area. This 4...

2 LARGE LIVING AREAS AND TUCKED AWAY IN QUIET SECLUDED POCKET

37 Jenalyn Crescent, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 1 $249,000

Are you looking for a 3 bedroom brick home to occupy or for investment in a great location within close proximity to schools, daycare, hospitals and major...

REDUCED BY $10,000 - CALL NOW!

23 Hinkler Avenue, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 3 $309,000

Situated on the high side of the roundabout near Bundaberg North Primary School out of harm's way including the biggest ever flood in recorded history of 2013 sits...

Good time to sell, house prices rise

TAKING THEIR TIME: Lawrence comes in second in the Clarence Valley for the length of time homeowners own their property before selling up.

Yamba home owners hang onto their houses

Rural life in high demand as subdivisions skyrocket

CHANGING: Residential subdivisions are transforming the town of Palmwoods.

'Mixed feelings' over population growth in Coast town

Open for inspection homes August 10 - 16

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

One of the first in the area

Original '50s beach shack a part of Sunshine Coast's heritage