Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 13-year-old was charged with assault after allegedly ‘using a straw to fire a chip, hitting her in the face’.
A 13-year-old was charged with assault after allegedly ‘using a straw to fire a chip, hitting her in the face’.
Crime

Teen charged with assault after firing Maccas chip at woman

by Greg Wilford
24th Jul 2018 2:54 PM

A TEENAGE boy has been charged with assault after he allegedly used a straw to fire a chip at a woman in a London McDonald's.

It was alleged the chip hit the other customer's face, sparking a bust up between three of the boy's friends and four young women, which spilled outside, The Sun reports.

Cops spent months investigating before charging the 13-year-old with assaulting a woman "by using a straw to fire a chip, hitting her in the face".

 

Teen charged with assaulting a woman “by using a straw to fire a chip, hitting her in the face”.
Teen charged with assaulting a woman “by using a straw to fire a chip, hitting her in the face”.

 

However the case was dropped after two magistrate hearings ended when the boy accepted a caution. His mum said it was a waste of money and insisted he actually fired a bit of the straw's wrapper at a pal.

She said: "It's ridiculous. I tried to put a chip in a McDonald's straw. It doesn't fit."

Police said the boy's three friends, all 13, were also charged with assault over the bust-up at the Broadway shopping centre, Hammersmith, West London, in November.

One pleaded guilty, one was referred for a caution and the third is awaiting trial.

This originally appeared on The Sun and is reproduced with permission.

assault charge editors picks fired chips maccas mcdonalds

Top Stories

    RESIDENTS FED UP: Welcome to Burnout...err, Burnett Heads

    premium_icon RESIDENTS FED UP: Welcome to Burnout...err, Burnett Heads

    News BURNETT Heads neighbourhood watch is calling on council to place a permanent speed monitoring device on Zunker St, in an attempt to stop speeding.

    • 24th Jul 2018 4:26 PM
    Bundy man's sinful past comes back to haunt him

    premium_icon Bundy man's sinful past comes back to haunt him

    Crime Joshua Facer fronts court in Toowoomba for Bundy offences

    Norville grass fire under control

    Norville grass fire under control

    News Fire crews on scene

    • 24th Jul 2018 2:55 PM

    Local Partners