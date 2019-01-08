Aspiring innovator to mentor young inventors in Canberra

INNOVATOR: Bundaberg's Kyra Verdel, 16, will be an ambassador to 25 young delegates from across the country participating in the National Questacon Invention Convention.

INNOVATOR: Bundaberg's Kyra Verdel, 16, will be an ambassador to 25 young delegates from across the country participating in the National Questacon Invention Convention. Steve Keough

AN ASPIRING young Bundaberg innovator has been selected as an ambassador at a national convention in Canberra, run by Questacon - The National Science and Technology Centre.

Kyra Verdel, 16, will be an ambassador to 25 young delegates from across the country participating in the National Questacon Invention Convention.

The teen is eager to be a mentor after taking part as a delegate last year.

The five-day National Questacon Invention Convention provides young Australians with a practical insight into innovation and entrepreneurship.

Working with Questacon facilitators and innovators, inventors and entrepreneurs from around Australia, students have the opportunity to turn their ideas into reality.

The program allows delegates to make stronger connections between science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills, career opportunities and commercial enterprise.

Mr Verdel was also a delegate at last year's National Questacon Invention Convention.

"I'm excited to be an ambassador at the National Questacon Invention Convention, as a delegate I was able to work with like-minded people to improve my innovation skills. I am eager to mentor the new delegates and share my experiences with them.” Mr Verdel said

The delegates at the National Questacon Invention Convention will attend workshops to develop their creative design and innovation skills.

This year, delegates will develop a prototype to address problems and opportunities around the theme of Liveable Communities.

Questacon senior manager Tamara Niznik said the convention would give participants an opportunity to explore the wide range of STEM career pathways available.

"Ambassadors at the National Questacon Invention Convention will provide valuable insight to this year's delegates, assisting them to develop their own prototypes and ideas,” Ms Niznik said.

"The week-long National Questacon Invention Convention aims to inspire future innovators.”

The National Questacon Invention Convention takes place from January 14 - 18 at The Ian Potter Foundation Technology Learning Centre in Canberra.