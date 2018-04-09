Ask yourself this... would you know how to save a life?

VITAL INFORMATION: Troy Harris talks to parents of young children to help explain first aid.

MOST of us don't know how to save a life and most dwellings don't have the necessary life-saving equipment, according to a Bundaberg first aid trainer.

"First aid uptake is on the decrease,” Troy Harris said.

He has been teaching first aid in the region for more than a decade and days if people do study first aid, it's generally because their workplace has requested it.

But attitudes have to change, Mr Harris says, because when emergencies happen most people "run around like headless chickens”.

One of Mr Harris's biggest concerns is the lack of defibrillators in buildings and workplaces.

He makes the point that many buildings have multiple ways of dealing with a fire, but no "defibs”.

"You can't revive someone without a defibrillator if they've had a cardiac arrest,” he said.

Mr Harris said CPR was not as effective as many people thought and that many times it is unsuccessful in preserving life.

"The average price of a defib is is $2500,” he said.

"You've only got to use it once and you've got your money's worth.”

Mr Harris said despite the need for some basic safety knowledge, even young children could use modern defibs, because they were designed not to work on a healthy heart.

He can't understand why they haven't yet been legislated into workplaces.

"There are a few in Bundy in very public places but there just aren't enough of them,” Mr Harris said.

"If you are in a complex, why not put in and share one?”

Another concern of Mr Harris's is the lack of EpiPens in buildings, particularly restaurants.

EpiPens are injections that can be used to treat anaphylactic shock caused by allergies.

Mr Harris said Australians had a high rate of allergies and most people didn't realise raw egg was the biggest cause of allergic reactions, with pineapple and kiwi fruit also high on the list.

"Why aren't places that serve food required to have an EpiPen?” he said.

Mr Harris said EpiPens would come down in price if demand spurred competition in their manufacturing and the more people had the life-saving gear, the cheaper it would become.

"Nothing in first aid is a cure, it's just to give you more time,” he said.

Mr Harris pointed out that those using EpiPens may need to use multiple if they were in rural areas and needed to wait longer for help.

Rural areas just don't have the first aid support they need in times of disaster, he says.

"Where are the first aid kits when there's floods? Where are the defibs when there's floods?”

Mr Harris says Australia has a long way to go in terms of first aid preparedness and legislation.

"In Germany, you can't even get a licence without a first aid certificate,” he said.

FIRST AID: Debbie Bradley holds her grandchild at the first-aid session. Contributed

First aid training for bubs

When Debbie Bradley picked up her phone and heard her daughter in tears, she was inspired to do something to make a change.

Her daughter's online friend, Tasmanian woman Anna Davis, had lost her three-year-old son Alby in a tragic mishap.

"My daughter rang me up crying because someone she's friends with online lost her little boy choking on a ball,” she said.

While the tragedy made national headlines, it gave the after-school co-ordinator the drive to help ensure other parents were prepared for emergencies.

Ms Bradley works at Norville Out of School Hours Care and organised a session for parents to get together and learn how to treat everything from burns to choking.

"I'd started asking parents 'do you know how to save a child's life?' and they'd say 'no',” she said.

"Even with a burn, what you do in the first moments is so important.”

LIFE-SAVING SKILLS: Parents learn how to save their children's lives. Contributed

Mr Harris taught the class for free, and it was held at the after-school care building.

Both Mr Harris and Ms Bradley are now calling for paediatric first aid to be included in ante-natal classes.

"They have this whole huge ante-natal course,” she said.

"At least one part of it needs to focus on how to save a baby's life.”

First aid tip

Mr Harris says to treat a burn, apply burn gel and then cling film.

You can then put the wrapped burn under running water and this should greatly ease the pain.