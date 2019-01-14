Socceroo striker: I have all the moves

Fresh from his first competitive international goal, Apostolos ­Giannou has challenged anyone claiming he doesn't fit the Socceroos' new attacking mould.

Giannou warranted his 11th-hour Asian Cup call-up after eight minutes on the pitch on Friday, coming off the bench to ice Australia's 3-0 win over Palestine.

It was his second goal in seven caps, having scored his first in ­October's friendly against Kuwait.

Summoned at late notice to ­replace injured winger Martin Boyle, the Cyprus-based striker was labelled by Graham Arnold as the "Plan C".

While praised for his pressing ability, Giannou is viewed by many as a big target man best ­suited to sitting at the focal point of attack.

Apostolos Giannou celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the AFC Asian Cup Group B match between Palestine and Australia.

But the 28-year-old said he was well versed on Arnold's quick, fluid, front-three system.

"I don't really fit like the No. 9 that sits in there, I like to move as well," Giannou said.

"I know about the system because I was in the last camp in Dubai and Kuwait, so I knew all the things. It's not something new for me.

"I'll keep working on that in training but it feels natural.

"I think it makes it difficult for the other team when everyone's moving around. They don't know where you're going to go. Being unpredictable is the main thing."

Apostolos Giannou (hidden) celebrates with teammates after scoring.

Following a fatigued first few days in camp after his airport taxi took him on a four-hour round trip to the wrong city, Giannou is feeling fresh and ready to play whatever role is required in an attack now posing stiff competition in the form of fit-again Andrew Nabbout and Jamie Maclaren, who opened his international account against Palestine.

"I wasn't in the squad a week before the camp started so I'm just happy to be here," he said.

"I was just excited to get on the park, wanted to make an impact and it came so just over the moon.

"It has been a good year so far so I'm very happy with the way things have worked out."

