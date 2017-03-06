Asian buyers snap up $2m Bundaberg region farm

The property at Bucca will be used to grow macadamias.

A 123.83ha Bucca has been purchased by an Asian-based buyer for $2 million with future plans to convert the property from sugarcane to macadamia production.

According to Colliers International senior executive of rural and agribusiness Trenton Hindman, the property was marketed via private treaty on behalf of Bucca Investments Pty Ltd.

Bucca Investments Pty Ltd has owned the land since 2007.

It has been a strategic land and water banking asset for their turf enterprise located at Canungra, south east Queensland.

"This sale showcases a perfect mix of foreign capital investment, Australian horticultural expertise and management, and ultimately the export of the popular macadamia nut," Mr Hindman said.

"Buyers were attracted to the property's close proximity and access to Bundaberg, multiple freehold titles, infrastructure, climate, and soil and water quality.

"There is an interesting trend currently occurring in the Bundaberg region where we are seeing a change of land use from sugarcane to tree crops."

A Bundaberg farm management company is set to implement the tree crop establishment and ongoing operation.

Director of Macadamia Farm Management Scott Allcott said industry participants were pushing hard to achieve production in a shorter time frame from tree crops to cash in on booming world prices.

Located at 123 Mahoneys Road in Bucca, the freehold irrigation property consists of five titles.

The land comprises 123.83ha of irrigated grey loam river flats, of which 92.5% is planted to sugar cane.

The balance of the land is improved with a three-bedroom, one bathroom dwelling with carport, packing shed, machinery shed and an additional shed.

Water entitlements include 530.6ml of water allocation.