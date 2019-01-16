Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ashleigh Barty continues her great form from Sydney in Melbourne.
Ashleigh Barty continues her great form from Sydney in Melbourne.
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Impressive Barty keeps good times rolling

16th Jan 2019 2:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Ashleigh Barty has powered to another straight-sets win to storm into the Australian Open third round in Melbourne.

The Aussie No.1 and 15th seed fired seven aces and dropped serve only once in an impressive 6-2 6-3 win over China's Yafan Wang.

Barty will play either West Australian qualifier Astra Sharma or Greek Maria Sakkari on Friday for a place in the second week of the Open for the first time.

The 22-year-old couldn't be happier with her form.

"I feel great. We have had an amazing start to the year," she said.

"It's nice to be playing in Australia and playing well."

Barty has won many fans over the last year and on Wednesday she was paid one of the greatest compliments a tennis player could ask for when she was described as "Federer-esque" by Todd Woodbridge.

But she's not getting caught up in the hype - not even on social media.

 

The Barty party is taking shape nicely.
The Barty party is taking shape nicely.

"I mean I just get rid of the notifications and that will do. I can come out here and play with freedom. Play my game,' she said.

"When I am playing well I'm really enjoying myself out on court and that is all I can ask of every match.

"If I win it's a bonus. If I lose the sun still comes up the next day and it's all good."

More Stories

ashleigh barty australian open yafan wang
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Man on deathbed marries love of his life

    premium_icon Man on deathbed marries love of his life

    Community BRADLEY Parker is determined to marry his true love before he loses his life to prostate cancer.

    Five ways to try your luck for $100 million Powerball

    premium_icon Five ways to try your luck for $100 million Powerball

    News Massive Powerball draw coming

    • 16th Jan 2019 2:48 PM