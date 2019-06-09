Revealed: How Barty celebrated historic win

Ashleigh Barty of Australia kisses the women’s trophy after winning the French Open. Picture: Getty

Ashleigh Barty's immediate reward for French Open glory, apart from $3.5 million and the world's No 2 ranking, was typically simple - a couple of beers and the promise of a week off.

The freshly minted grand slam champion celebrated the biggest title of her career by downing beers in the player restaurant with coach Craig Tyzzer, manager Nikki Craig and strength and conditioning coach Mark "Tubby" Taylor.

"The last time I tried those beers (Kronenbourg 1664), it was after losing the doubles final here with Casey (Dellacqua)," Barty grinned.

"They taste better this time."

Ashleigh cuddles the French Open trophy after winning the final in Paris. Picture: Getty

The Queenslander spent hours at Roland Garros doing the obligatory media rounds before heading out for dinner with her support staff - flanked by two security guards.

Still in disbelief after "a perfect match", Barty will return to the tournament site after a night of celebration for the traditional champions' photo.

Deluged by congratulatory messages from her parents, sisters and boyfriend Gary Kissick and peers, Barty struggled to comprehend she'd actually claimed a major title.

Ashleigh Barty with tennis coach Craig Tyzzer at the 2017 John Newcombe Medal. Picture: Supplied

"It's incredible and I'm speechless," she said.

"It's remarkable. At the moment it's a bit too much and a bit out there, really.

"But it's amazing. I mean, we have done the work, and we tried to put ourselves in these positions. Now that we're here, it's just incredible.

"For the last fortnight, the stars have aligned for me. I have been able to play really good tennis when I've needed it.

First celebration of her French Open win, with a long night ahead for Ashleigh Barty. Picture: Getty

"This is just incredible. I never dreamt that I'd be sitting here with this trophy here at the French Open. I mean, obviously we have dreams and goals as children, but this is incredible."

Barty, 23, revealed she kept focus throughout the 6-1 6-3 hammering of Czech Marketa Vondrousova with a simple message.

"I just kept saying to myself, 'I may never get this opportunity ever again, so try and grab it with both hands'," she said.

"I felt like for me it was the perfect tennis match, considering the situation, the conditions, and kind of all of the above. It was amazing."

Ashleigh Barty (right) and runner up Marketa Vondrousova of The Czech Republic. Picture: Getty

Barty has withdrawn from Nature Valley Open in Nottingham this week, trading racquets for golf clubs.

"She's a bit wrecked," Tyzzer said.

"We're going to play a bit of golf and do nothing at all.

"She was pretty tired after yesterday both mentally and physically.

"She's earned a break."

Barty will fly to England on Sunday to reunite with her parents Rob and Josie.

Why wouldn’t she be smiling? Ashleigh Barty celebrates winning the French Open women's final. Picture: AP

A stickler for routine and a lack of fuss, Barty said she had never considered asking them to fly in for the biggest match of her life.

"I know they (her parents) are living through every single point with me and every single ride with me," she said.

"But for the sake of my routine and my performance, I would love to have had them here but from the start of the tournament, not turning up for the finals.

"I know they're watching.

Ashleigh Barty celebrates her victory with Australian tennis legend Rod Laver. Picture: Getty

"But they flew in and only landed an hour or two (in England) before we actually went on the court.

"So there was no physical possibility they could get to Paris.

"I will see them tomorrow. You know, obviously give them a big hug and a big kiss. It will be really nice to see them again, because it's been a few weeks."