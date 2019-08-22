Ashes shake-up: Bancroft dumped in Aussie overhaul

Australia are set to bring a major selection shock with Marcus Harris poised to replace Cameron Bancroft at the top of the order for the third Ashes Test.

The Daily Telegraph also understands firebrand quick James Pattinson looks set to return to the side in place of his Victorian teammate Peter Siddle.

Given Steve Smith's concussion issue stemming from the second Test, it means Australia looks more than likely to have three changes with Marcus Labuschagne to fill his role in the middle order.

Labuschagne replaced Smith midway through the Lord's Test and played a match-saving half-century in the second innings.

There was a feeling that Bancroft would survive despite struggling in the first two Test matches in his return to Test cricket but it would appear selectors have decided they need a change to spark up the top order.

Changes won't be confirmed until the toss at Leeds but as was the case during the World Cup Australian selectors have shown they are not afraid to make changes even to a performing team.

England are determined not to miss out on a huge opportunity to level the Ashes series at Headingley and put the pressure back on the Aussies before Smith's impending return at Old Trafford.

Australia's top order has struggled through the first two Tests with David Warner yet to post a double figure score with Usman Khawaja also failing to pass 50 in his four innings to date.

Harris played six Tests through the Australian summer scoring two fifities against the India but looked composed at the top of the order.

Australia's likely XI: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (c), Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, James Pattinson, Nathan Lyon