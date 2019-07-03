Ashes nemesis Jimmy Anderson injured

ENGLAND have been hit by a major pre-Ashes scare with pace star Jimmy Anderson suffering an injury just 30 days before the first Test at Edgbaston.

The England swing bowler was booked for a scan overnight, just two days after he celebrated his 950th first-class wicket.

Anderson attempted to bowl the third ball of his 19th over three times before giving up, clutching his calf and leaving the field for medical treatment.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said: "Jimmy Anderson has sustained tightness to his right calf. He will not bowl again in the game and will continue to be assessed".

While Anderson is likely to recover in time for the first Test match, the setback is far from ideal for the 36-year-old's preparation.

Anderson, playing for Lancashire, bowled Cameron Bancroft the day before suffering the injury.

Anderson has taken 104 wickets in Ashes series, dismissing Usman Khawaja three times in the last series.

England is set to blood Jofra Archer, keen for Archer's express pace to combine with Anderson's clever swing.

Glenn Maxwell played with Anderson at Lancashire in April.

"I certainly tuck away pieces of intel for personal use if I ever have to face him again, because I faced him in the nets an awful lot and stood at second slip for him for a whole four-dayer and just watched him go about his business," Maxwell said.

"He's a pretty good bowler, that's for sure. He just angled everything in around my groin area basically, most balls in the nets. So that wasn't very enjoyable.

"He's a world-class performer and his length that he bowls is impeccable and he rarely misses the spot."