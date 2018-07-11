Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ash Taylor admits to letting Origin speculation affect his performance for the Titans. Picture: Jerad Williams
Ash Taylor admits to letting Origin speculation affect his performance for the Titans. Picture: Jerad Williams
Rugby League

‘It was pretty tough not making the team’: Ash Taylor

11th Jul 2018 5:20 PM

GOLD Coast halfback Ash Taylor has conceded the speculation around a potential State of Origin debut affected his last performance for the Titans.

Taylor admitted his own effort in the Titans' embarrassing 34-0 loss to Brisbane last Sunday wasn't good enough.

He was so critical of his display, the 23-year-old called it one of the worst of his 62-game NRL career.

The Gold Coast playmaker was in contention for a Queensland berth, but Maroons coach Kevin Walters opted for Manly captain Daly Cherry-Evans instead for Wednesday night's game three.

Taylor says he will be better equipped to deal with the Origin hype next year and intends to keep going to Titans coach Garth Brennan for advice about how to deal with the pressure.

"It was pretty tough not making the team for starters and it took a pretty hard toll on myself," Taylor told reporters on Wednesday.

"I'll just try and block that out next time.

"(Brennan) chats to me during the week and I think it got a bit overwhelming with all the chat that was going on and it all mounted up.

"To put a performance like that ... wasn't good enough and I'd happily admit that."

While Taylor admits the hype of Origin got to him, he isn't willing to use a calf issue he has been dealing with as an excuse.

He is recovering from the injury complaint as best he can to ensure he plays better in the Titans' clash with the Roosters on Sunday.

"I don't want to make any excuses for my performance on the weekend," Taylor said.

"It wasn't up to standard and I know that and everyone else knows that as well.

"The best thing about it is you can come back and turn up the next week, so I'm just going to rock up ... and try to play one of my best performances of the season."

Related Items

Show More
ash taylor daly cherry evans garth brennan gold coast titans kevin walters state of origin

Top Stories

    VIDEO: Bundy gunman wearing yellow onesie holds up servo

    VIDEO: Bundy gunman wearing yellow onesie holds up servo

    News WATCH: The armed robber who held up a Bundaberg servo this morning was wearing a children's cartoon character onesie.

    Futile four-year search for doctor for clinic

    premium_icon Futile four-year search for doctor for clinic

    Health Practice owner searches for GP since 2014

    Toxic masculinity: why country boys are so angry

    Toxic masculinity: why country boys are so angry

    News Teenage boys living in the country believe they must be aggressive

    Local Partners