Ash and burnt leaves from the Perth Hills bushfire have been seen falling from the sky about 50km away.
Environment

Ash from bushfire falls 50km away

by Angie Raphael
2nd Feb 2021 7:55 PM

Ash from a fierce bushfire in the Perth Hills has blanketed the city due to strong winds.

With the metropolitan area in COVID-19 lockdown, many people peered out of their windows on Tuesday to see the ash and smoke outside their homes.

Burnt leaves were also found some 50km away from the fire zone.

"Anyone with health issues or respiratory issues or asthma (should) stay indoors and turn your evaporative airconditioners off," Department of Fire and Emergency Services Deputy Commissioner Craig Waters said.

"Yesterday, we saw ... spotting 3.5km ahead of the main fire, which is extraordinary when you get that amount of thermal current developed by the fire and pushing embers well ahead of the fire, creating other spot fires, which turn into head fires as well.

"It's a fairly complex fire that we're dealing with."

It comes as firelighters continue to battle the blaze, which has razed at least 56 homes.

The temperature reached the high 30s on Tuesday, but it is expected to cool down later in the week.

However, the wind is expected to remain a concern.

The blaze started on Monday and has burnt through more than 7000 hectares.

