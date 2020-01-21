Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
In his first visit to a nightclub since he became sober, Nova's Ash Bradnam admits he came to an important realisation.
In his first visit to a nightclub since he became sober, Nova's Ash Bradnam admits he came to an important realisation.
Entertainment

Radio star shares ‘big moment’ in sobriety

by Amy Price
21st Jan 2020 6:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BRISBANE radio presenter Ash Bradnam walked out of a nightclub when he feared his sobriety was being tested.

The Nova 106.9 breakfast show host, who is four years sober after a debilitating and public battle with alcohol addiction, opened up about overcoming a "big moment" surrounded by partygoers during his first visit to a nightclub in a decade.

Discussing the night on Ash, Kip, Luttsy & Susie on Tuesday morning, Bradnam explained he had taken his wife Jodie and their three boys - Levi, 16, Sid, 14, and Archie, 7 - to an all-ages Hilltop Hoods concert, which was held at a nightclub in Hawaii, over the holiday break.

"I haven't been in a nightclub for over 10 years," Bradnam told his co-hosts.

"I had a big moment, where … I'm looking around seeing all these people drink and I freaked out for a bit and I said 'Jodes I've got to go', and I walked outside and I just went for a walk around the block, because your mind plays tricks on you."

He continued: "I haven't had a drink in four years and I didn't want to have a drink. It wasn't about that. It was the romance, the memories of nightclubs from back in the day that just for a moment I'm thinking 'Everyone here is having a better time than me'. I sort of fell in that victim thing."

Bradnam said taking a moment outside was the best thing he could have done, and allowed him to enjoy the rest of the night with his family.

"I had this epiphany, this is what I got sober for, nights like this," he said.

"You are here with your kids at their very first concert … this is a great moment to share."

"I went in and I just kept that in my head, this is why I got sober, because I wake up tomorrow, I have a great experience with my kids, I have a great night and I have nothing to feel ashamed about."

Archie, a big fan of the Hilltop Hoods, ended up getting a shout out on stage by the Australian hip hop favourites.

addiction alcohol ash bradnam nova radio

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Polo organiser confirms return to Bundaberg

        premium_icon Polo organiser confirms return to Bundaberg

        News BUNDABERG Regional Council has agreed to sponsor the 2020 pop-up polo event believing attendance could double.

        • 21st Jan 2020 5:30 PM
        Councillor's decision to retire from 'big business' role

        premium_icon Councillor's decision to retire from 'big business' role

        News ANOTHER Bundaberg Regional Councillor said he will be not be running for...

        Law catches up as ‘frightened’ man tries to run

        premium_icon Law catches up as ‘frightened’ man tries to run

        News A MAN has been warned by Bundaberg’s magistrate not to run from the law because it...

        Councillor decides to step back after 12 years

        premium_icon Councillor decides to step back after 12 years

        News “I also believe that what you can’t do in 12 years, you won’t do in 16,” he said.

        • 21st Jan 2020 5:30 PM