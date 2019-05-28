Menu
Ash Barty’s French Open grand slam quest moves into second round
Barty’s grand French quest on track

by Leo Schlink
28th May 2019 5:22 AM
ASH Barty's ambitions of a second-week French Open push remain intact after the world No.8 absorbed a rugged challenge from American Jess Pegula.

But a routine 6-3 6-3 scoreline - posted in exactly an hour - betrayed none of the Queenslander's difficulties dealing with world No.72 Pegula.

In a contest of bewildering momentum swings, Barty faded in and out of control.

She won the first four games, lost the next three, won the next four and lost the next three as she was dragged to the precipice.

And then she closed out the match by pocketing the last four games.

Back in action after withdrawing from Strasbourg to rest her right arm, Barty will be grateful to reach the round of 64.

She will next face either Australian Open semi-finalist Danielle Collins or German Tatjana Maria.

Barty is searching for a career-best showing at the fourth successive major.

The right-hander lost in the second round here last year to Serena Williams.

