World No. 1 Ash Barty will not compete at the 2020 US Open, citing safety fears.

As the coronavirus epidemic continues to worsen throughout the United States, several tennis stars have voiced concern their concern about competing at Flushing Meadows in early September.

After months of speculation, Australian superstar Barty confirmed she would not be travelling to the United States next month.

"My team and I have decided that we won't be travelling to the US for the Western and Southern Open and the US Open this year," Barty said.

"I love both events so it was a difficult decision but there are still significant risks involved due to COVID-19 and I don't feel comfortable putting my team and I in that position.

"I wish the USTA all the best for the tournaments and look forward to being back in the US next year."

World No.1 Ash Barty has confirmed she won’t be playing the US Open.



She won’t be the last. If the event happens, it will be weird. We know this. Everything is weird currently. — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) July 29, 2020

However, Barty is still expected to defend her French Open title at Roland Garros, which will commence on September 27th.

The 140th edition of the US Open was postponed due to COVID-19 and is now scheduled for August 31st to September 13th.

During last year's US Open, Barty qualified for the fourth round before losing in straight sets to Chinese star Wang Giang.

The field for the Southern and Western Open - a US Open tune-up tournament - was announced on Wednesday, with several big names not included. Grand Slam champions Naomi Osaka, Simona Halep and Bianca Andreescu opted not to compete at the Cincinnati event in August, while Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic were surprise inclusions.

Australia's Nick Kyrgios, Alex de Minaur and John Millman have entered the Southern and Western Open, but are permitted to withdraw before it commences.

Originally published as Ash Barty says no thank you to America