Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australian Open Tennis. Day 9. Petra Kvitova vs Ash Barty. Ash Barty serves 1st set . Pic: Michael Klein
Australian Open Tennis. Day 9. Petra Kvitova vs Ash Barty. Ash Barty serves 1st set . Pic: Michael Klein
Tennis

Barty fights on to claim biggest career final berth

29th Mar 2019 9:44 AM

The Barty Party is in full flow in Miami where Australia's No 1 women's player has beaten Anett Kontaveit to reach the biggest final of her career.

It was clinical from Barty who remained composed throughout the clash despite having to recover from being break point down in both sets to win 6-3, 6-3 in a total of 77 minutes not including the four hours of rain delays that hampered the clash.

She will play the winner of Simona Halep vs Karolina Pliskova in the final.

The result caps off an incredible week for the Australian who on Monday made her debut in the world's top 10.

More Stories

anett kontaveit ash barty miami open wta
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Bargara Jewel developer asks for extension

    premium_icon Bargara Jewel developer asks for extension

    Property MORE time has been granted to the developer to address the department's concerns.

    DV: The abusive world Bundaberg people are living in

    premium_icon DV: The abusive world Bundaberg people are living in

    Crime More than 100 people breach domestic violence orders every month

    Woodgate home a tropical dream for lovers of privacy

    premium_icon Woodgate home a tropical dream for lovers of privacy

    Property Offers more than $1.2 million are being accepted