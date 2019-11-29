Ash Barty named GQ Sportsperson of the Year

Australia's Ash Barty has clinched another first with the GQ Sportsperson of the Year. Picture: AP

Ash Barty has clinched another first tonight by beating out male and female contenders from across sporting codes to be named GQ Sportsperson of the Year.

The world number one's win was announced at a star-studded GQ Men of the Year Awards in Sydney.

The title is a unique accolade as it was based on a public vote - and is the first time Aussie athletes of both genders have competed on a level playing field.

Saluting her fellow nominees, Barty said the award was "a huge honour" - and revealed she'd have voted for AFL star Dustin Martin.

"As a mad Tigers supporter I don't think we could have won this year's grand final without him!," she said.

"The list of nominees is incredible though, what a group of talented sportspeople we have in Australia. I am proud to be a part of it."

Ash couldn’t be at the awards night in Sydney to accept the award so her parents, Robert and Josie, did it for her instead. Picture: Christian Gilles

After a phenomenal year, the 23-year-old Queenslander said the past 12 months were still sinking in - and modestly noted that while being a No. 1 has some impact, she's still "a pretty simple person and still enjoys and values the same things as before."

"I have always been happiest at home surrounded by my family and friends, having a barbecue and a few drinks. I don't think that will ever change," she told GQ.

The magazine's editor Michael Christensen said saluting Barty was "a huge highlight" of this year's GQ Awards.

The 23-year-old Queenslander has had a phenomenal year. Picture: AAP

With the player unable to attend, her parents accepted the honour on her behalf from fellow nominee Dylan Alcott.

Major names at the Hyatt Regency hotel event included US star Zendaya, the GQ Woman of the Year; Australian movie-making legend Baz Luhrmann, recipient of the GQ Film Icon award; GQ Model of the Year Alton Mason and GQ TV Actor of the Year Jacod Elordi.

Other winners were Matt Stone as Chef of the Year; Dan Sultan, Musician of the Year; and Barty's fellow sports legend, rugby ace David Pocock, who won the GQ Special Editor's Award.

See all the glitz and gowns from the red carpet online; GQ's special Men of the Year edition is on sale December 2