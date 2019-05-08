Dad’s quick thinking in carjacking nightmare

The incident happened in the driveway of the Lanes' Kitchener Rd home. Picture: John Gass/AAP

A BRISBANE father has plucked his terrified young children from the back seat of his luxury car while being threatened at gunpoint.

James Lane, of Ascot, one of Brisbane's most affluent suburbs, was entering the driveway of his Kitchener Rd home about 7.40 last night when he was confronted by a gun-wielding man demanding the keys to his luxury Mercedes-Benz AMG 211.

A quick-thinking Mr Lane stalled the carjacker long enough to remove his three young daughters from the back seat, before the thief sped away with the rare car, described by wife Carly Lane as Mr Lane's pride and joy.

Ms Lane, who believes the cause of the robbery was simply bad timing, said she was grateful for the safety of her family.

"We're all OK and just so grateful he (the robber) had some conscience and let James take our babies out of the car," she wrote on social media.

Ms Lane told The Courier-Mail that following the incident her husband and daughters were "OK, but understandably very shaken up".

According to police the car had been found in Underwood with some damage, however the offender - described as having neck tattoos and two black circle earrings and a rat's tail - had not yet been located.

Police said the man had unsuccessfully tried to steal another car moments before entering the Lanes' property.

"Around 7.20pm a single-vehicle crash occurred on Towers St," police said.

"The driver fled the scene and used a firearm to threaten a man in a driveway on Yabba St in an attempt to steal his car, but the owner did not have the keys with him."

The past three years have seen a rise in crime of this nature within Brisbane's affluent northern pockets.

Unlawful use of a motor vehicle has risen by a quarter in Ascot and surrounding suburbs in the past four years.

A 16-year resident of nearby Hendra, who did not wish to be identified, said the criminal activity was concerning.

"Criminals are becoming brazen, and Monday's incidents thankfully didn't result in anyone getting hurt, but very well could have," she said.

A police spokeswoman said that in the instance of a carjacking, it was best to stay as calm as possible so as not to aggravate the offender, and call triple-0 as quickly as possible.