Asbestos removal at Bundy Rum riverbank project under way

ENVIRONMENT CONCERNS: Workers have uncovered asbestos on private land belonging to the Bundaberg Distilling Company Pty Ltd.

ENVIRONMENT CONCERNS: Workers have uncovered asbestos on private land belonging to the Bundaberg Distilling Company Pty Ltd. Contributed

THE removal of asbestos from a project site on Bundaberg Distilling Company land is under way.

Contaminated rubble from the 1936 Bundaberg Distillery fire was uncovered earlier this year after work for a gabion rock wall began.

As a result, the riverbank stabilisation project was delayed while experts assessed how to remove the asbestos and ensure the safety of staff and the community.

A Bundaberg Distilling spokesperson said the "safe and compliant disposal of the asbestos by expert contractors is still a work in progress, although we expect the removal to be complete in the near future”.

"The project is on track for a November completion.”

It is understood the remaining, uncontaminated spoils will be placed in a hole dug toward the northern end of the work site.