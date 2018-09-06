Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ENVIRONMENT CONCERNS: Workers have uncovered asbestos on private land belonging to the Bundaberg Distilling Company Pty Ltd.
ENVIRONMENT CONCERNS: Workers have uncovered asbestos on private land belonging to the Bundaberg Distilling Company Pty Ltd. Contributed
Environment

Asbestos removal at Bundy Rum riverbank project under way

Sarah Steger
by
6th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE removal of asbestos from a project site on Bundaberg Distilling Company land is under way.

Contaminated rubble from the 1936 Bundaberg Distillery fire was uncovered earlier this year after work for a gabion rock wall began.

As a result, the riverbank stabilisation project was delayed while experts assessed how to remove the asbestos and ensure the safety of staff and the community.

A Bundaberg Distilling spokesperson said the "safe and compliant disposal of the asbestos by expert contractors is still a work in progress, although we expect the removal to be complete in the near future”.

"The project is on track for a November completion.”

It is understood the remaining, uncontaminated spoils will be placed in a hole dug toward the northern end of the work site.

ENVIRONMENT CONCERNS: Workers have uncovered asbestos on private land belonging to the Bundaberg Distilling Company Pty Ltd.
ENVIRONMENT CONCERNS: Workers have uncovered asbestos on private land belonging to the Bundaberg Distilling Company Pty Ltd. Contributed
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Backflip on pension age increase gets thumbs up in Bundy

    premium_icon Backflip on pension age increase gets thumbs up in Bundy

    Politics IT'S more than 40 years away for Bundaberg's Lillie Hall, but that didn't stop her smiling after hearing of the decision to not increase the pension age.

    • 6th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    Pig day out planned for top fundraiser's farewell

    premium_icon Pig day out planned for top fundraiser's farewell

    Community Bet on one of six little pigs at Bucca Hotel this weekend

    • 6th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    LETTERS: Council working with Nanning a positive

    LETTERS: Council working with Nanning a positive

    Letters to the Editor Send letters to editorial@news-mail.com.au

    • 6th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    Fisheries officer joins local team

    premium_icon Fisheries officer joins local team

    Community Graduate hooked on role

    • 6th Sep 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners