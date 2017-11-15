Asbestos a concern in the region

HAZARD: Residents have been reminded of the dangers of asbestos.

ASIDE from the financial hardship a flood can bring, there are also safety concerns as fierce winds tear down structures.

Bundaberg Regional Council says it has received numerous inquiries about the safe removal of asbestos after a wild storm tore through the region on Melbourne Cup last Tuesday.

Health and regulatory services spokesman Peter Heuser said November was Asbestos Awareness Month and to date, this financial year, the council had received 18 asbestos-related complaints.

"At least three of these are considered serious offences under the Public Health Act 2005,” Cr Heuser said.

"These complaints mainly concerned the unlawful removal, handling and disposal of asbestos by residents.

"Given the risk associated with contracting asbestos-related diseases, this number of incidents is unacceptable.”

Waste and Recycling spokesman Scott Rowleson said asbestos could be safely disposed of at Bundaberg, Childers and Tirroan waste facilities with prior notification.

"Residents and businesses looking to dispose of asbestos can call 1300 883 699 to speak with the team at council's waste facilities,” Cr Rowleson said.

"There is no additional charge for disposal of asbestos as it will simply be classified as general waste for individuals and commercial waste for businesses.”

Go to www.bundaberg.qld.gov.au or asbestosawareness.com.au for more information.