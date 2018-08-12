Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON COURT: Laura Scherian of the Lightning gathers the ball.
ON COURT: Laura Scherian of the Lightning gathers the ball. MARK DADSWELL
Netball

As it happens: Firebirds v Lightning semi-final

Danielle Ford
by
12th Aug 2018 12:45 PM | Updated: 12:57 PM

NETBALL: The Queensland rivalry reaches new heights as the Queensland Firebirds and Sunshine Coast Lightning collide in an elimination final at Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

It's third verses fourth in Super Netball's semi-finals, with the winner to meet Giants in the preliminary final in Sydney next weekend and the loser to bid farewell to their season.

Both teams are in form, having won their past four matches.

The Sunshine Coast secured their berth in the four-team finals of the eight-team competition last weekend, when they toppled the Vixens in Melbourne.

The reigning champions have had a sequence of crunch matches for some time, after losing their first three games of the season.

There's some big match-ups, especially around the hoops.

At one end, Lightning and Australian goal shooter Caitlin Bassett will be marked by one of the sport's legends in Laura Geitz while at the other end, Firebirds and Jamaican sharpshooter Romelda Aiken will be marked by the national league's best player of 2017 in Geva Mentor.

Follow the action below from 1pm.

sunshine coast lightning super netball
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Did we capture you at this year's Relay for Life?

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Did we capture you at this year's Relay for Life?

    News HUNDREDS of kilometres, 56 teams, 17 hours, 12 degrees and one big community spirit at Relay for Life.

    Nothing mini about big collector craze in Bundy

    premium_icon Nothing mini about big collector craze in Bundy

    Offbeat Little groceries prove popular in the region

    Townsville City Deal a strong case in Hinkler's regional bid

    premium_icon Townsville City Deal a strong case in Hinkler's regional bid

    Politics Positive results in Townsville City Deal could serve as precedent

    Local Partners