As Bundy pauses, big cities hit fast forward on progress

The future looks bright for big cities, like Brisbane, where the government is spending large on key infrastructure. iStock

BY ADAM WRATTEN, NEWSMAIL EDITOR

AS the dust settles following last week's federal Budget, it seems the only truly local element for the Bundaberg region is the push for the Cashless Debit Card for some welfare recipients.

And that's no guarantee of this going ahead. Labor is clearly against expanding the trial into Hinkler.

As the community has a conversation to discuss the merits of the card, things continue to happen in Australia's big cities and progressive regions.

I can't see Brisbane and the state's south-east corner, Victoria and the other big centres hitting the pause button on their massive infrastructure spends, while our region works out the best path forward.

Bundaberg, like a number of other regional centres, faces a challenge to be heard in the battle for government infrastructure dollars. Last week's Budget is underpinned by a 3 per cent economic growth forecast. That's across the country.

If the big cities grow at more than this, the government still reaches its goals even if other areas, such as Bundaberg, fall short. I don't think a national government will be shedding too many tears if they hit their national target, but we don't.

We need our political leaders on the same page to make sure Bundy stays on the political map.