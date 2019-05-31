Menu
The Socceroos' Daniel Arzani is tackled by Andre Carrillo of Peru during their final FIFA World Cup group match in Sochi, Russia on June 26 last year. Picture: Dean Lewins/AAP
Soccer

Socceroos young gun Daniel Arzani up and running again

31st May 2019 12:35 PM | Updated: 12:36 PM

SOCCEROOS boss Graham Arnold has confirmed Aussie young gun Daniel Arzani is back running following his long-term knee injury.

The 20-year-old ruptured his ACL in November last year while making his debut for Scottish Premier League champions Celtic, ruling him out of the Asian Cup and the rest of the domestic campaign.

But Arnold gave an encouraging update in a teleconference on Friday ahead of Australia's friendly clash with South Korea next week.

"Daniel is running," Arnold said.

"He's pretty much nearly back in training, fully.

"It's the same with him and Martin Boyle and (Mathew) Leckie. We have a lot of injuries at the moment.

"The whole purpose of this game is that if we lose the whole front line, like we did at the Asian Cup, that we will have the depth and quality to replace that through the World Cup qualifiers."

The friendly in Busan on June 7 (AEST) is Australia's last hit-out ahead of the World Cup qualifiers, with Arnold naming several debutants in the new-look squad.

It's understood the clash at the Busan Asiad Stadium is a sell-out.

daniel arzani graham arnold martin boyle mathew leckie socceroos
News Corp Australia

