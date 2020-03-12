Artwork highlights inner beauty and individualism

ART THERAPY: Kay Shelton, Josephina Beckers and Cynthia Hoogstraten with some of the leaves that will be used in the exhibition.

ART THERAPY: Kay Shelton, Josephina Beckers and Cynthia Hoogstraten with some of the leaves that will be used in the exhibition.

MEMORIES are precious and like a tree when it can no longer preserve its leaves, the colour may fade but the beauty will always remain.

This is one of the many powerful messages Cynthia Hoogstraten, Josephina Beckers and Kay Shelton hope to convey in their upcoming art exhibition, Dementia is a Person: The Leaf Project.

ART THERAPY: Kay Shelton, Josephina Beckers and Cynthia Hoogstraten with some of the leaves that will be used in the exhibition.

Displaying a selection of bright-coloured leaves with intricate patterns, each leaf has been handpainted by a participant that has Dementia or Alzheimers.

“I always let participants choose the colours, because a lot of them have had choices taken away from their life, so at least they could choose their colours and how they painted the leaves reveals a lot about who they are,” trained art therapist Ms Beckers said.

“When the brain doesn’t communicate with the hand and they do something creative like painting, that connection re-establishes itself and what I saw many times was that they become a whole person again.”

ART THERAPY: Kay Shelton, Josephina Beckers and Cynthia Hoogstraten with some of the leaves that will be used in the exhibition.

The artistic trio started working on the project when they each had their own experience with the devastating impact of the disease.

“My Dad had Dementia and when he wasn’t able to speak anymore, I began bringing a different activity, like painting or music, so I could still connect with him,” Ms Hoogstraten said.

“Leaves symbolise the circle of life and the dead leaves that fall off a tree might be disregarded, but if you stop to pick it up, look at it and embellish it, you will see that leaf still has a lot of beauty, quality and individualism.”

ART THERAPY: Kay Shelton, Josephina Beckers and Cynthia Hoogstraten with some of the leaves that will be used in the exhibition.

Some participants selected colours to represent water and fire and the environmental challenges that Australia had been experiencing at the time.

“During the process, so many stories from their childhood came up and they shared memories with me that they hadn’t tapped into for quite a while because the of the simulation of the activity,” Ms Shelton said.

“They were singing along while painting and they were full of such joy and pride for the beautiful leaves they had created, but it also allowed them to socialise and realise they were capable.

“And in that moment, ever so short, they become that person again and become present in their bodies.”

ART THERAPY: Kay Shelton, Josephina Beckers and Cynthia Hoogstraten with some of the leaves that will be used in the exhibition.

Anyone who wishes to submit painted leaves to the project, is welcome.

The free exhibition will open on May 1, at 5.30pm, at Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery on Barolin St.