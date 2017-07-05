Artist's most-liked painting is in our city

GREAT DESIGN: BRAG volunteers and staff, Zoe Blandford, Veronica Taylor, David Graham, Teena Hetherington, Claire Avery, Sarah Irons, Jenny Gilbertson, Sheree Richards, Dave Walters and Erin Hawkins in front of the new carpark mural outside BRAG.

YOU may notice the brightly colour mural outside of the Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery, at 3m in height it's hard to miss.

The artwork of shapes and colours was inspired by the architecture around the Rum City, but that's open to interpretation, according to artist Simon Degroot.

The abstract artist said he was humbled by the coercive community of Bundaberg which is just one of the reasons why chose to come the region.

And the other precursor is that his grandparents live here.

The longer you look at the colours and shapes in the mural the easier your mind makes connections, Mr Degroot said.

Artist Simon Degroot will open an exhibition at Brag. Facebook

Degroot has been painting since he was a child and believes there is no right or wrong way when it comes to artwork.

He said that was the power of abstract art.

Whether you see the Burnett Traffic Bridge or The Hummock it was all up to the viewer.

"I just want people to draw connections to the area around them,” he said.

"The shapes may appear to be local landmarks or they may not.

"It's just about opening up and making conversations.”

Installation view of Simon Degroot's PhD examination exhibition at Spiro Grace Art Rooms. Facebook

Degroot, who also lectures at the Queensland College of Art, created the artwork while he was visiting the area with his partner and son.

"It was really just a holiday activity,” he said.

"I actually posted it on my Instagram and it received the most like of any of my painting ever.”

He said art wasn't something he would talk his son into doing as a career choice but it you have what it takes to inspire others you should go for it.

Next year Degroot will return to hold an exhibition at Brag where he will show three or four of his artworks in The Vault.

"There will also be a mural on the wall inside The Vault that I paint,” he said.

"This is what we call an immersive space.”

Degroot said he was excited about the exhibition which will be held during June and July next year.

"The open space of Bundaberg just keeps drawing me back,” he said.

To check out more of the artwork go to www.simondegroot.com. or follow him on Instagram by searching Simon Degroot.