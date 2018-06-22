Artist's mission to find man who saved his life at Bargara

RESCUE MISSION: Brisbane-based artist Robert Brownhall is trying to track down the person who saved him from drowning at Bargara when was just three years old.

RESCUE MISSION: Brisbane-based artist Robert Brownhall is trying to track down the person who saved him from drowning at Bargara when was just three years old. Contributed

REFLECTING on his life, acclaimed artist Robert Brownhall comes back to one poignant moment, a life-or-death situation on Bargara's Kellys Beach, where, for a few minutes, he died.

The tiny body of the then three-year-old was submerged below the fast-moving water before he was pulled from the creek in 1947.

Mr Brownhall is now offering one of his paintings, valued at $10,000, as a thank you to the person who saved his life.

In an emotional post on social media, the Brisbane-based artist has put out a call to track down the then-three-year-old Dean Barry, who raised the alarm about young Robert's predicament and ultimately led to him being rescued in the nick of time.

Mr Brownhall said he only has a vague memory of the day his life was almost cut short.

Robert Brownhall when he was three years old. Contributed

He'd been at the beach with his mum and dad when he slipped into the creek.

"I have a memory of standing on the edge and seeing water rushing past and the sand had formed a cliff and I guess I got too close and it collapsed and I slipped in,” he said.

Accompanying Mr Brownhall's post on social media is the original newspaper article from 1971, which details how his hand was the only thing visible to his father, who pulled him out of the water.

"The things that happen to us ... make us who we are,” Mr Brownhall wrote.

"Left the planet for five minutes back in 1971 (drowning). 'Only his hand was visible, but then pulled out and revived'.

"It's all in the back of my mind somewhere ... I actually think it's the reason I make art.

"Many thanks to Dean Barry, who signalled everyone. Will find him someday and thank him properly.”

Artist Robert Brownhall is hoping to track down the person who saved his life at Bargara. Contributed

Mr Brownhall, who worked as an arborist for 20 years before recently giving it away to focus on a full-time career as an artist, said he thinks about his life and how that moment impacted everything. "I think about all the stuff I've done, my kids wouldn't be here, I wouldn't be alive,” he said.

"As a tree lopper I've climbed probably 8000 trees and cut down these huge gums - I'd be up there for eight hours sometimes. "People would ask me how I could do the job, but I don't have a fear of dying. I've sensed what it's like and it's nothing to be afraid of. "It's there in my subconscious.”

Mr Brownhall said to this day he feels connected to the ocean, calm in its presence and spends hours surfing, or sitting out behind the waves when the conditions are less than ideal.

He also plans to return to Kellys Beach one day, a place he hasn't visited since that day in 1971.