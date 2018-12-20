Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Artist terrorizes family with 'spear'

Annie Perets
by
20th Dec 2018 5:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LOCAL artist has fronted court for attacking a car occupied by a family he did not know with a large stick he pretended was a spear.  

Joel Samuel Barney was wearing nothing but shorts when he ran out onto the Esplanade late on November 22 and began to hit a random vehicle with a 2.5m long stick.   

Police later found the 27-year-old with the stick over his shoulder as if it was a barbarian weapon, a court has heard. 

He told officers he had been fishing and claimed they were picking on him because he was "black".   

On Thursday, Barney pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to going armed to cause fear and wilful damage.   

He was ordered to serve 12 months of probation, complete 40 hours of community service and pay $500 towards fixing the car. 

fccourt fccrime fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Bright light farewelled: Rare illness claims beautiful teen

    premium_icon Bright light farewelled: Rare illness claims beautiful teen

    News In February 2017 a rare form of Acute Hemorrhagic Leukoencephalitis took control of Charlie-Kay's life, and turned it upside down.

    • 20th Dec 2018 6:14 PM
    Rural firey charged with lighting fire in Rosedale

    premium_icon Rural firey charged with lighting fire in Rosedale

    Crime Dominic Pope pleads not guilty to four offences

    • 20th Dec 2018 5:52 PM
    Buccaneers to play primarily out of the Fraser Coast

    premium_icon Buccaneers to play primarily out of the Fraser Coast

    Soccer The Fraser Coast is home for the Wide Bay Buccaneers.

    • 20th Dec 2018 5:25 PM

    Local Partners