Swapping pies for paint as pet portraits lead to new career

WITH Christmas just around the corner, one local artist has released new handmade pieces, providing gift options with a personal touch.

Known for creating stunning pet portraits, Jaimee McLeod has since released custom hand painted pet earrings and keyrings, as well as her recent addition of mugs too.

PERSONAL TOUCH: Bundaberg artist Jaimee McLeod’s custom pet portraits have proven to be very popular, with plenty of international orders.

Until recently, the artist was serving customers at Rise the Bakehouse but has switched pies and buns for paint and brushes.

"Less than a month ago I decided to leave my job and work full-time as an artist and it's just been hectic ever since," Ms McLeod said.

"I never thought it would blow up like this and sometimes it doesn't feel real, but I have sent orders all over Australia, as well as America, Canada and Singapore."

DREAM CAREER: Jaimee McLeod wearing her custom handpainted pet earrings, has started working as an artist full-time.

It all started when the artist who has been painting for as long as she can remember, made a portrait to serve as a touching tribute to her beloved family pet who had passed away.

Gifting the sentimental piece to her mum and posting it to her Instagram page, the artist's world changed forever with requests popping up from all over the world.

PUPPA TEA: One of the recent additions to the artist's range of works, pet portraits painted on mugs.

Drinking coffee out of one of her custom painted mugs which showcase a bunch of rainbow bunnies, Ms McLeod said her artwork is often inspired by animals and nature, which is evident through her recently completed mural for Three Pines.

"The mural is the second one I've done for Stroud and it's out at their property in Cordalba," Ms McLeod said.

"It was basically all revolving around their honey business Three Pines, with a lot of flowers, honeycomb and bees."

NATURE INSPIRED: Artist Jaimee McLeod recently finished this stunning mural for Three Pines.

And if that wasn't enough the young artist has also added a new collection featuring wooden decor, which is crafted with love in her grandpa's woodworking shed.

Painting wall hangings and rainbow stackers, the artist paints the pieces available in the new collection, which are made by her grandpa using locally sourced Australian wood.

"He does a lot of his own little wood working projects and I came up with the idea to make these items together," Ms McLeod said.

"He didn't realise how much people would love them and they are so great for places like kid's bedrooms."

"It is so cool for us to be working on something together and seeing something he's made being sent around Australia … plus he would rather be outside in the shed all day every day."

OVER THE RAINBOW: The artist's new collection features stackable rainbows which are made by her grandfather in his woodworking shed, using locally sourced wood and handpainted by her.

The artist and other storeholders will also be selling some of their products at the Handmade Hive pop-up shop next month, which will be held in the Childers Art Space.

For more information, visit the artist's online store by clicking here.