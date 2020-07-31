Artist shares heartfelt message as big bird flys into Bundy

LAUGHTER is the best medicine and in times of stress, anxiety and uncertainty, there is nothing better than having a good old chuckle.

This is the heartfelt message behind Dr Farvardin Daliri's unique concept of the Giant Kookaburra, which visited the region today and will remain in Bundaberg until tomorrow.

When the COVID-19 pandemic caused havoc across the globe this year, it caused deaths, job losses, an economic crisis and left people feeling isolated, depressed and anxious.

SPECIAL MESSAGE: Artist Farvardin Daliri with Healthy Nation team member Paul Timms when the Giant Kookaburra arrived in Bundaberg. Photo: Rhylea Millar.

Determined to cheer up the sunny state, Mr Daliri wants to spread joy with his incredible creation and encourages everyone to laugh out loud, just like a kookaburra would.

"It's wonderful to see smiling faces everywhere and one thing which has brought so much value to me is knowing that I did something meaningful that makes others happy and adds to other people's lives," Mr Daliri said.

"At this particular time of challenges for everyone, both healthwise and economically, it is a time to do whatever we need to cheer each other up and the best thing for me was the kookaburra's laugh."

LAUGH OUT LOUD: With a movable beak and loud noise which sounds exactly like the real-life animal’s chortle, spectators are encouraged to laugh along with the Giant Kookaburra. Photo: Rhylea Millar.

Travelling from Brisbane all the way up to North Queensland and reaching an international audience through social media, the artist says he hopes to continue the tour and reach places that may have missed out on this occasion.

Flying across Bundaberg, the kookaburra has so far visited many local businesses and schools, encouraging everyone to laugh along with the Giant Kookaburra, which actually makes a loud and distinctive noise that perfectly replicates the real-life animal's chortle.

"Yesterday we passed through Childers and every car stopped on both sides of the road to take photos, beep their horns, flash their headlights or wave and that reduced me to tears," Mr Daliri said.

"Thank you to Bundaberg and all of the small communities who have supported us and appreciated the kookaburra - I am so moved and touched by this positive response.

"I have seen so many people with big smiling faces of all generations and that gives me the feeling that I have done something very worthwhile here."

BIG BIRD: The Giant Kookaburra visits St Luke’s school in Bundaberg. Photo: Rhylea Millar.

Working as an artist for most of his life, Dr Daliri said he has dedicated his career to celebrating nature and animals and wants to inspire others by bringing them joy.

After a long four months of construction, the artist worked tirelessly on the 4.5m tall design made from roundbar steel and covered in light, soft material which has been painted to represent the kookaburra's feathers.

"The Giant Kookaburra is a messenger of joy, happiness, friendship and harmony and it will be something which will balance some of the hopelessness that has come about as a result of COVID-19," Mr Daliri said.

"People are so worried at the moment so I hope the kookaburra brings some form of lighthearted, carefree laughing and reminds everyone to be grateful for what we have right now, rather than worrying about what happens tomorrow."

The Giant Kookaburra will be at Moore Park Beach Tavern tomorrow afternoon at 4.30pm.

For more information about the school and mental health program or to make a donation, visit giantkookaburra.org