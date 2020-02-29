Artist paints inspirational picture of life

FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS: Local artist Jane Marin will be delivering her inspirational speech at the Bundaberg Business Women's Network breakfast next month.

FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS: Local artist Jane Marin will be delivering her inspirational speech at the Bundaberg Business Women's Network breakfast next month.

BUNDABERG is full of strong and empowering women and one will be sharing their story at an upcoming event.

Local artist Jane Marin will be speaking at the upcoming Bundaberg Business Women’s Network (BBWN) breakfast.

And whether you’re a mother or a businesswoman, there are a lot of meaningful messages to take away from the talk.

“I realised last year how important it is to share your story and when you listen to other women’s stories, you start to think ‘I can do this,’” Ms Marin said.

FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS: Local artist Jane Marin will be delivering her inspirational speech at the Bundaberg Business Women's Network breakfast next month.

After being raised in a household that focused heavily on academia, Ms Marin felt her creative talents were being stunted.

The talented artist was faced with an emotionally-taxing decision that no child should ever experience; to please her parents or follow her dream.

“I’ve been through an awful lot in my lifetime and I’m still learning to love myself,” Ms Marin said.

“Having watched my own children, one went down the academic path and the other went down the creative path.

“They are both really happy because they’re doing what they love and I didn’t want them to go through what I went through.”

Ms Marin said she has also struggled with her own mental health, battling depression, anxiety and chronic fatigue.

“Be your true self because if you don’t, it will affect your health and wellbeing,” she said.

“It’s never too late to follow your dreams and it’s all about finding where your heart and soul lies.”

Ms Marin will be speaking at the international womens day breakfast, at Rowers on the River, on March 3, at 6.30am.

Hosted by BBWN, tickets start from $25. Visit bbwn.com.au.