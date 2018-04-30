Artist has found her majestic muse

ARTWORK: Michelle Fleur spent her teenage years in Bundaberg where she was inspired by the iconic "whale wall”.

ARTWORK: Michelle Fleur spent her teenage years in Bundaberg where she was inspired by the iconic "whale wall”. Contributed

THE hidden treasures under the sea come to life through Bundaberg-raised artist Michelle Fleur's artwork.

Fleur recently spent a week on Lady Elliot Island and said the experience had reignited her fire to fight to save our reefs and oceans.

The 40-year-old has a history with the Rum City, as she spent her teenage years in Bundaberg, where she finished high school and met her partner.

She's been making things her whole life and said it was possible a Bundaberg influence had turned her love towards the ocean.

"I mean, there is the whale wall which dominates the centre of town," she said.

"Perhaps that giant whale painting got into my psyche and influenced my future self in the direction of whale painting. I don't know."

Fleur said she didn't see a real whale until she was in her early 20s and said the mural may have laid the groundwork for her love of cetaceans now.

"I can't recall a time when I didn't have a drawing implement and some paper close by," she said.

"It's just one of those things that has followed me through life and I feel very privileged and fortunate to be able to pursue a creative career full-time.

"In saying that, it took me 30-something years to realise that I wasn't very good at anything else and should try pursuing a creative career full-time."

Her brightly coloured watercolours catch your eye and draw you in, but there's a hidden message behind the works.

She hopes to create respect for our planet and its inhabitants, collaborating with conservation groups and including not-for-profit and research organisations.

The artwork she creates has taken her around the world and on some "fabulous adventures" and the marine creatures help to shape the direction of travel.

It seems strange to think the artist once had a phobia of water.

"Four years ago I was scared of the ocean and cautious, at best, when getting in the water," she said.

"Now I am much braver and keen as mustard to get in the water and explore the underwater realm and meet all of the brilliant animals that reside below the waves."

From Bundaberg's turtles to Sri Lanka's blue whales, Fleur said each experience was unique.

"My partner's parents live at Moore Park and when I was a teenager we'd often come across nesting turtles on the beach, or hatchlings, breaking through the sand and making their way into the ocean," she said.

To find out more or to buy Michelle Fleur's prints and originals go to www.michellefleur.bigcartel.com.