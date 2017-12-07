Artie Fartie coming to Brag

BRAG EXHIBIT: Artie Fartie will host a workshop at Brag in January.

ARTIE Fartie wants to help you find the artist within yourself.

Artie Fartie, also known as senior wall drawing expert Arthur Fartimus, will teach you about drawing portraits and creating your own artwork on the walls inside The Vault.

Fartimus will have some hot tips on how to draw portraits, plus some fun facts about the portraits from the Bundaberg Regional Council Art Collection.

Artie Fartie's Portrait Gallery opens tomorrow, in The Vault at Brag, and runs until Sunday, January 28.

It is free.

The workshops run on Tuesday, January 16 and 17, from 10am - noon.

The cost is $15, and bookings are essential.

There's plenty of other free art-making activities for all ages, and in January there will be two wildly popular Picasso portrait workshops for ages 8-14.

Children will work with samples of Picasso's cubist portraits and create a mixed media artwork that explores different profiles and points of view.

For more information phone Brag on 4130 4750 or visit www.bundaberg regionalgalleries.com.au.