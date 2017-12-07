Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Artie Fartie coming to Brag

BRAG EXHIBIT: Artie Fartie will host a workshop at Brag in January.
BRAG EXHIBIT: Artie Fartie will host a workshop at Brag in January. Contributed

ARTIE Fartie wants to help you find the artist within yourself.

Artie Fartie, also known as senior wall drawing expert Arthur Fartimus, will teach you about drawing portraits and creating your own artwork on the walls inside The Vault.

Fartimus will have some hot tips on how to draw portraits, plus some fun facts about the portraits from the Bundaberg Regional Council Art Collection.

Artie Fartie's Portrait Gallery opens tomorrow, in The Vault at Brag, and runs until Sunday, January 28.

It is free.

The workshops run on Tuesday, January 16 and 17, from 10am - noon.

The cost is $15, and bookings are essential.

There's plenty of other free art-making activities for all ages, and in January there will be two wildly popular Picasso portrait workshops for ages 8-14.

Children will work with samples of Picasso's cubist portraits and create a mixed media artwork that explores different profiles and points of view.

For more information phone Brag on 4130 4750 or visit www.bundaberg regionalgalleries.com.au.

Topics:  brag

Bundaberg News Mail
Couple on top of the world after mountain wedding

Couple on top of the world after mountain wedding

MOST couples face some hurdles when it comes to making their perfect day just right.

Rooms with a riverside view

RIVERSIDE PROPERTY: The four-storey development.

New development along Burnett River

Driving? Expect to be inspected

Checks will help ensure motorists are safe.

Inspectors to make holiday driving safer

Senate committee supports expansion of Cashless Debit Card

Keith Pitt and Allan Tudge announce the Cashless Card for Bundaberg earlier this year.

Keith Pitt is calling on the Labor Party to "stop playing politic”

Local Partners