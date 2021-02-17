Arterial road to receive much needed upgrades from next week

Roadworks to begin on Princess St next week

A $3.5 million upgrade to one of Bundaberg’s busiest stretches of road will begin next week.

New asphalt, turning lanes and the widening of road shoulders are on the cards along Princess St and Bargara Rd with works expected to be complete by April.

The works come as part of the state government’s $50 billion infrastructure guarantee for Queensland.

Plans for the Princess St and Bargara Rd upgrades which will begin on Monday.

Transport and Main Roads identified more than 15,000 vehicles use the Princess St and Bargara Rd stretch every day.

Bundaberg MP Tom Smith said crews will work “day and night” to get the job done.

“I know that when I talk to constituents, particularly in Bundaberg East, this is the number one priority that keeps coming up as well as the flood levee,” he said.

“We’ve seen the condition of Princess St, it’s been needing an upgrade for a while.”

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey and Member for Bundaberg Tom Smith look over and discuss the plans for the road works on Princess St.

Mr Smith said the works would be a “job generator” for Bundaberg.

“We’ll have crews working day and night over the next couple of months and it’s great because we’re getting local people in to do the job,” he said.

“That’s what it’s about, looking after Bundaberg people and looking after Bundaberg jobs as well.”

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the project was another example of two levels of government working together.

“Anything you can do to enhance road safety is a winner for families and it also enhances the liveability and lifestyle of the community,” he said.

“East Bundaberg has seen significant increases, particularly along this road.

“We’ve seen a number of food outlets and other commercial businesses relocate to this area because of the sheer volumes of traffic.

“These upgrades are going to make it safer for the community to access those other industries and give confidence to the community about reinvesting in the East Bundaberg area.”

