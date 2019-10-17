Artcheua conquers strong Ladies field

GOLF: Bundaberg’s Isabella Artcheua has conquered the best around the state in Bargara and now she is ready for the next step in her golfing career.

Artcheua dominated the 35th Bargara Ladies Classic this week, claiming the title by 14 shots over more than 250 Ladies golfers from around the state.

The Bundaberg Golf Club golfer is the first Bundy-based player to win since 2010 and first from her club to win the title since 2000.

“I got a pretty big lead and was not expecting to win,” she said.

“I just focused on playing to my handicap and playing a strong game throughout the three days.”

Artcheua set up the win in the first round, shooting a 67, which is one-shot away from the Ladies course record.

It gave her an 11-shot lead that she never relinquished.

“I didn’t worry about the scores, or anybody elses game, I focused on mine,” she said.

“I played every shot on each hole on merit.”

Artcheua said it was an honour to win and thanked her coach, former PGA tour professional, Phil Curd who has been guiding her for the past five years.

Now that Artcheua has her first success in a competition, she is aiming higher.

The 17-year-old over the next three Mondays will be involved in a test to try to get a PGA traineeship.

She will play 72 holes at three courses and if successful, she will be involved in a program for the next three years, which could lead to her being a club professional, a coach or a PGA player.

“I’ll be starting that next year if I do get in, which I might have a big chance doing that,” she said.

“At the moment I feel confident that if I go for this now, I can go for that (being a professional) and get through.”