Art to honour twenties

Jan De Mattia is a talented glass artist who runs her own leadlight studio in Bundaberg. Art Deco has been an enduring inspiration for Jan and she will be exhibiting a selection of glass lamps at The Twenties art and design exhibition at the Hinkler Hall of Aviation.

BUNDABERG will step back in time to an era filled with Gatsby, flappers, jazz music and black and white pictures.

An upcoming exhibition will showcase a diverse range of art and design works that portray the sophisticated era of the 20s.

To coincide with the 100-year anniversary of the era, the art reflects a time where the world recovered from the war, women were presented with the right to vote and artists explored a new found freedom of expression.

Bundaberg artist Jan De Mattia is one of the many creative talents that will have their work displayed at the event.

“I was honoured to be asked to share my work and I am very excited,” Ms De Mattia said.

“My favourite pieces feature women from the 20s because they are so elegant, so I guess it was meant to be.”

Ms De Mattia has been collecting led light glass for years, which she transforms into unique and stunning pieces of art, from her home based studio and workshop.

From stained-glass windows and room dividers, to lamps and small trinkets, her studio is filled with hidden treasures, both big and small.

Ms De Mattia said her best work comes to fruition when she goes with the flow and without restrictions.

“I don’t really go in with a plan or anything, all the ideas just come out of my head and I just run with it,” she said.

“If someone falls in love with something that I created with my own two hands, it means so much and that is what this is all about for me.”

Ceramics, jewellery, collages, photographs, prints, sculptures, drawings, custom built motorcycles, fashion and headwear will also be showcased at the event and to suit the roaring 20s theme.

Opening night of the exhibition on February 6, will see attendees dress in themed attire, engage with artists and enjoy canapes and has already reached full capacity.

Anyone who missed out on tickets for opening night, can enjoy the free exhibition from February 7 until April 5.

Artwork will be displayed at the Hinkler Hall of Aviation on Mount Perry Rd, between 9am and 3pm.

Other artists include Necia Rosevear, Emily Meredith, Marlies Oakley, Adrienne Williams, Trevor Spohr, Sean Fisher, Elizabeth Hersey, Julie Appo, Tomas O’Malley, Linda Ford and Sabrina Lauriston.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2tLUlqi.

To view Ms De Mattia’s leadlight works, contact her on 0408 224 520.