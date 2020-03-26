Art society finds a way to display

Some of the artwork produced by the Bundaberg Art Society for the 'Nudes' online exhibit.

AFTER months of preparation for their latest exhibition, the Bundaberg Art Society aren’t going to let the coronavirus stop them from sharing their art with the community.

Bundaberg Art Society President Marilyn Batty said the gallery had a lot of older members and was on council land so they were asked to close.

“We planned to have the opening this week but we were then told about the closure,” Ms Batty said.

“So instead we hung it early and are going to have an online exhibit.”

Ms Batty said her members had spent a lot of hard work making the ‘Nudes’ exhibit come to fruition and so she was motivated to find a way to display them. “Everyone works so hard towards the exhibit, not only have they made the art they have had them framed professionally or whether they have do it themselves.

“So we thought why not put it online, so we will put up two artworks a day on our Facebook and feature a different artist each day.”

Members have already started on their next exhibit, ‘Miniatures’ being held in May and once again Ms Batty said she will find a way to share the exhibit with the community whether it had to be online again or in person by then.

To view the artwork as it is uploaded https://www.facebook.com/BundabergArtSocietyInc/.