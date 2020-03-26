Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Some of the artwork produced by the Bundaberg Art Society for the 'Nudes' online exhibit.
Some of the artwork produced by the Bundaberg Art Society for the 'Nudes' online exhibit.
News

Art society finds a way to display

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
26th Mar 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER months of preparation for their latest exhibition, the Bundaberg Art Society aren’t going to let the coronavirus stop them from sharing their art with the community.

Bundaberg Art Society President Marilyn Batty said the gallery had a lot of older members and was on council land so they were asked to close.

“We planned to have the opening this week but we were then told about the closure,” Ms Batty said.

“So instead we hung it early and are going to have an online exhibit.”

Ms Batty said her members had spent a lot of hard work making the ‘Nudes’ exhibit come to fruition and so she was motivated to find a way to display them. “Everyone works so hard towards the exhibit, not only have they made the art they have had them framed professionally or whether they have do it themselves.

“So we thought why not put it online, so we will put up two artworks a day on our Facebook and feature a different artist each day.”

Members have already started on their next exhibit, ‘Miniatures’ being held in May and once again Ms Batty said she will find a way to share the exhibit with the community whether it had to be online again or in person by then.

To view the artwork as it is uploaded https://www.facebook.com/BundabergArtSocietyInc/.

art exhibitions bundaberg art society coronavirus coronavirusbundaberg exhibitions
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Temporary freeze on new cashless card participants: Govt

        premium_icon Temporary freeze on new cashless card participants: Govt

        News THE Morrison Government is placing a temporary pause on placing new eligible participants on to the Cashless Debit Card in all existing trial sites.

        • 26th Mar 2020 3:22 PM
        UPDATE: Patient transported to hospital after crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Patient transported to hospital after crash

        News Paramedics were called to reports of a single vehicle crash into a tree at Moore...

        NewsMail gives free ads for eateries who deliver or takeaway

        NewsMail gives free ads for eateries who deliver or takeaway

        Business Does the community know you're delivering?

        • 26th Mar 2020 3:46 PM
        • 1 Fe6SqZfAa73xValzJulieM
        Meet the pastor on a mission to ensure kids have computers

        premium_icon Meet the pastor on a mission to ensure kids have computers

        News As closures continue from COVID-19 Pastor Kelvin Rowland is on a mission to secure...

        • 26th Mar 2020 3:30 PM