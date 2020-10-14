Art puts kids in right headspace for Mental Health Week

FULL HOUSE: Headspace community and youth engagement officer Cristel Simmonds, artist Adrienne Williams, chair of the Headspace youth and engagement committee Lauren Cuthbert and Sabrina Lauriston who participated in the class with her daughter. Photo: Rhylea Millar.

FULL HOUSE: Headspace community and youth engagement officer Cristel Simmonds, artist Adrienne Williams, chair of the Headspace youth and engagement committee Lauren Cuthbert and Sabrina Lauriston who participated in the class with her daughter. Photo: Rhylea Millar.

CREATIVE workshops will be offered to Bundaberg's youth as part of Queensland Mental Health Week.

Designed to allow for self-expression and relaxation, participants can attend as many of the free workshops as their heart desires.

HEART ART: Headspace Bundaberg and a team of local artists have provided free workshops for young kids, as part of Queensland Mental Health Week. Artist Adrienne Williams is behind this lino printing workshop. Photo: Rhylea Millar.

Centre manager for Headspace Bundaberg Dean Hyland said the non-for-profit organisation provides young members of the community with a safe environment where they will be listened to and can talk freely without judgment.

"The young people in Bundaberg are extremely resilient and most have great supports in place, be that families, sporting organisations, community clubs and organisations, as well as schools," Mr Hyland said.

"The more comfortable we feel in seeking support when life stressors become overwhelming is important and this can be achieved through raising awareness and making it OK to reach out."

A-TEAM: Some of the Headspace team at the Bundaberg centre including Kane Perry, Bridget Donohue, Tamara Hogan, Paul Brown and Dean Hyland. Photo: Rhylea Millar

Working with young people aged 12 to 25 years of age, Headspace focuses on early identification and intervention for low to moderate mental health concerns.

Offering support for mental health, employment, physical and sexual health and alcohol and drugs, Headspace uses a holistic approach and connects clients with a friendly GP, free of charge.

"We are all impacted by the stressors of life, so it is important to recognise when this is happening and know that's its OK to reach out and seek support," Mr Hyland said.

"If young people seek support for stressors early on and appropriate interventions are provided, the development of a mental illness can be greatly reduced."

While Mental Health Week is officially running from October 10 to 18 this year, Headspace has turned the annual event into a three-week campaign.

"Headspace has been holding a number of art workshops for young people between 12-25 at the centre since October 6," Mr Hyland said.

"This program will culminate with the work of young artists being displayed at an art exhibition at Headspace."

CREATIVE SPIRITS: Young participants are encouraged to express themselves by creating their own designs. Here are just some of the beautiful final products, all of which will be showcased at the Headspace exhibition later this month. Photo: Rhylea Millar.

Led by local artist Adrienne Williams, lino printing is one of the workshops on offer, allowing participants to explore and express their creativity.

"The beauty of the stuff we're doing in this workshop is it's something they can do at home as we're using the back of a spoon to line the lino print, instead of an actual machine," Ms Williams said.

"I'm very thankful for the Regional Arts Development Fund for supporting this program, as their assistance allowed me to get the materials for and develop the workshops."

Ms Williams said many people found lino printing to be therapeutic but it also taught participants that it was OK if the final product doesn't turn out how they expected it to or straight away.

"Making an artwork can be quite peaceful and especially with lino printing because the carving action is quite repetitive which can be very peaceful," Ms Williams said.

"The fun part about lino printing is that first print because often the result is a big surprise.

"Lino is very forgiving and unless you've done it many times before, it won't be perfect but it's all about teaching people to love the organic and unexpected shapes that they've created - the "flaws" are often the most beautiful part."

ALL PREPPED: Artist Adrienne Williams set up the working spaces for all participants and left out some examples from the previous class, including this bunny rabbit. Photo: Rhylea Millar.

All workshops are held at the local Headspace centre from 4pm to 7pm and include:

-Emotional expression with Nicole Wone - October 8.

-Linoart with Adrienne Williams - October 6 and 13.

-Manga (bexylum art) with Bec McPherson - October 15.

Showcasing the works completed during these sessions, the exhibition will be held at the Bundaberg centre at 66 Woongarra St, on Headspace Day, on Wednesday, October 21.

This year's theme for Headspace Day is 'Small Steps Every Day' and invites young people in the community to participate and reach out if they require support.

For more information, visit headspace.org.au/bundaberg

If you or someone you know is struggling, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 46 36.