Art projects get the go-ahead on funding

HIGHER THAN THIS DAY: Phoebe Jay performing on the main stage at the Tamworth Country Music Festival. Contributed

LOCAL artists will be able to push ahead with their community projects after Bundaberg Regional Council announced successful applicants under the second round of the Regional Arts Development Fund.

The three projects comprise a music video production, a Bargara exhibition and the publication of a Childers heritage listed building booklet.

Community and cultural services portfolio spokesperson Judy Peters said the funding would help local organisations and artists to further develop their projects and implement them within the region.

"The RADF is a partnership between the State Government and Council to deliver arts project funding to our area,” Cr Peters said.

For the round two funding, Cr Peters said the RADF committee assessed various applications received by the June due date before deciding on the three projects to be awarded.

"Phoebe Jay Music was successful in obtaining a funding amount of $9,800 for an awareness video clip which has a focus on the serious issue of rural suicide,” she said.

"Local, young musician Phoebe Jay has a track record in creating music that responds in a sensitive manner to social issues.

"The committee found her next project to be extremely appropriate for the RADF and we are proud to get behind her on this.”

Cr Peters said another initiative to receive funding was a local exhibition called The Bargara Project, which obtained $7,863.

"This project provides the opportunity for a range of coastal artists to collaborate on an exhibition to be displayed at the Anglican Church Hall in Bargara,” Cr Peters said.

"The aim is to add value to the visitor experience in Bargara and new collaborations and professional development for artists.”

A publishing project also received $5,850 for the development of a booklet to record the history of Gaydon's Building which is the site of the Pharmaceutical Museum in Childers.

"This State Heritage Listed building is significant to the region's heritage and it is important to capture and publish the history of the building in a form that is accessible to the community through publication and public collections,” Cr Peters said.