REMEMBER THEM: Armistice Centenary Public Art Project goes on show at Buss Park.

REMEMBER THEM: Armistice Centenary Public Art Project goes on show at Buss Park. Tahlia Stebhens

BUSS Park has been transformed, with a stunning public art art project commemorating the centenary of the signing of the Armistice to end World War I installed overnight.

Bundaberg will share the spotlight as one of only four regional areas outside of Brisbane to host the 16x3m art work.

Commissioned by the Queensland Government, the Armistice Centenary Public Art Project is made up of thousands of handmade poppies inside acrylic letters that spell remember.

Bundaberg Regional Council will host a community event tonight to give the community the opportunity to appreciate the art project that marks a significant time in history.

The event will include projection of the Q ANZAC 100 images on to the wall of the Civic Centre.

The images, from the State Library, tell the story of Queenslanders serving in World War I and will be accompanied by a soundtrack featuring the Queensland Symphony Orchestra ensemble.

The artwork will be installed in Buss Park until Monday.