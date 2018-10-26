Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
REMEMBER THEM: Armistice Centenary Public Art Project goes on show at Buss Park.
REMEMBER THEM: Armistice Centenary Public Art Project goes on show at Buss Park. Tahlia Stebhens
News

Art project goes on show at Buss Park

Carolyn Booth
by
26th Oct 2018 8:24 AM

BUSS Park has been transformed, with a stunning public art art project commemorating the centenary of the signing of the Armistice to end World War I installed overnight.

Bundaberg will share the spotlight as one of only four regional areas outside of Brisbane to host the 16x3m art work.

Commissioned by the Queensland Government, the Armistice Centenary Public Art Project is made up of thousands of handmade poppies inside acrylic letters that spell remember.

Bundaberg Regional Council will host a community event tonight to give the community the opportunity to appreciate the art project that marks a significant time in history.

The event will include projection of the Q ANZAC 100 images on to the wall of the Civic Centre.

The images, from the State Library, tell the story of Queenslanders serving in World War I and will be accompanied by a soundtrack featuring the Queensland Symphony Orchestra ensemble.

The artwork will be installed in Buss Park until Monday.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Aldi beats govt in fight for Bundy shoppers to turn right

    premium_icon Aldi beats govt in fight for Bundy shoppers to turn right

    Business ALDI has taken on the State Government and won.

    LNP claims of police cuts are 'false': Police Minister

    premium_icon LNP claims of police cuts are 'false': Police Minister

    News Police Minister Mark Ryan said these claims were "wrong".

    New Bundy tourism operator hits out after cops called in

    premium_icon New Bundy tourism operator hits out after cops called in

    Business Tensions mount as business owner hits out at port bosses

    Local Partners