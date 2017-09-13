28°
Art meets the beach at annual Woodgate event

Ted and Norma Nugent at the Arts in Spring Markets. Mike Knott BUN031016ARTS11

IF YOU are into arts and crafts, this beachside event will be right up your alley.

Woodgate Arts in Spring will feature paintings from the traditional to the contemporary including drawing, printmaking, ceramics and more.

Artists, both local and from afar, will have their work on show when the event runs on Friday, September 29 to Monday, October 2.

The opening night is a champagne evening starting from 6.30pm with tickets available for $30.

The Springboard Artisans Showcase will be held on Saturday with artists and craftspeople invited to display art and craft in front of the Community Hall from 9am to 2pm.

Sunday will feature Brunch and Brass, with Bundaberg's Jazz Katz from 9am to 12.30pm.

The finale on Monday will be the Spring Markets from 7.30am to 1pm.

The art exhibition is open all weekend from 9.30am to 4pm for a gold coin admission.

To find out more or ticket prices, contact 0418 790 753.

art event whatson woodgate beach

Bundaberg News Mail
