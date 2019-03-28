Menu
The region's art galleries will be open longer.
Art gallery opening hours set to change

28th Mar 2019 3:43 PM
CBD visitors will have more time to check out what's on display when the opening hours of the region's art galleries are extended.

Bundaberg Regional Council's community and cultural services spokeswoman Judy Peters said the changes would take affect from April 1.

"The Bundaberg Regional Gallery (BRAG) and Childers Art Space (CHARTS) will be extending their opening hours on both the weekend and public holidays to better reflect public demand,” she said.

Cr Peters said BRAG would also be open earlier, from 9.30am, Monday to Friday in response to community feedback.

From April 1 CHARTS will open from 9am-3pm on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, with BRAG to open from 10am-2pm on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

During the upcoming Easter and Anzac Day period both galleries will be open every day except for Good Friday, both will close.

