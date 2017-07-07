Art exhibition to honour local women of war

AN ART exhibition honouring local servicewomen will be open to the public tomorrow and Sunday.
The Elements Art event, incorporating the Bundaberg and District Ex-Servicewomen's Association, will celebrate the organisation's 50th anniversary which also coincides with the 100-year anniversary of women receiving bravery awards for courage under fire.
The Mother, Wife, Daughter - Salute to Servicewomen exhibition features 60 portraits by photographer Wayne Poulter of Bundaberg & District Ex-Servicewomen's Association members from the Second World War through to today.
The exhibition has been created two years after the original ANZAC 1 in 100 exhibition by the Elements Art group.
Check out the photos at Bundaberg Airport Hanger 161 tomorrow and Sunday.