Art at the heart of plan to develop CBD

SUPPORT: Bundaberg Arts Society president Marilyn Batty backs council's plans for an art and cultural precinct in the Bundaberg CBD.

SUPPORT: Bundaberg Arts Society president Marilyn Batty backs council's plans for an art and cultural precinct in the Bundaberg CBD. Tahlia Stehbens

A BOLD vision to develop the an arts and culture precinct in the Bundaberg CBD, including a new gallery, has been backed by the Bundaberg Art Society.

Mayor Jack Dempsey yesterday confirmed the project, to link the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre with a new gallery, had been identified as one of Bundaberg Regional Council's advocacy priorities for 2019.

Bundaberg Art Society president Marilyn Batty said it was definitely time for Bundaberg to move into the 21st century, and a purpose-built gallery that could cater for large exhibitions and events, was a step in the right direction.

She said Bundaberg had a flourishing art scene, which included artists working across a varied range of mediums, and she believed a greater focus on art and culture in the CBD was a great drawcard for both residents and visitors.

Cr Dempsey said the plan's potential as a CBD drawcard was behind the idea, and a revitalised arts precinct would be the centrepiece of a new creative hub to embed arts into the mainstream community and foster local talent.

"The existing art gallery is constrained by its age and design,” he said.

"A new gallery would be the catalyst for unlocking the Bundaberg region's enormous creative potential.”

Ms Batty agreed the upstairs areas of the current Bundaberg art gallery were difficult to access, so a new easily accessible gallery would be very welcome.

Cr Dempsey said the council's vision for the CBD involved attracting an anchor tenant to the northern end, such as new medical or education services, with the civic and cultural precinct at the other end.

"Removing heavy vehicle traffic from Quay St is a necessary part of the vision,” he said

"That would open up the riverside area for further opportunities.

"We'll be advocating for state and federal government assistance to join with Council in making these projects happen.”

Ms Batty said she hoped the community would get a say on the project and suggested an amphitheatre, in a reconfigured Buss Park, as a great addition.

"Adelaide has a really great cultural precinct, there's sculptures on display as you walk throughout the CBD to link it all together,” she said.

"If you get people into the CBD for the arts it then encourages restaurant and cafes that are a bit artsy to become part of the precinct too.”