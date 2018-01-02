Menu
Arson accused 'snapped' after seeing female clothing in room

A house fire at Horse Camp.
A house fire at Horse Camp. Contributed

A WOMAN accused of burning down the home she formerly shared with her husband in a fit of rage has been granted bail on arson charges.

Jessica Anne Turner, 34, is accused of torching her estranged husband's vehicle and setting fire to the house at Horse Camp north-west of Bundaberg last week after she found another woman's clothing in the bedroom.

The mother of four was found by police in Toowoomba the next day and taken into custody and appeared before the city's Magistrates Court yesterday on two counts of arson.

Her solicitor Brad Skuse told the court his client suffered post traumatic stress disorder and that she claimed to have "snapped” when she saw a female's clothing in her bedroom while retrieving property belonging to her and her children.

Mr Skuse said it was conceded the crown case was strong but it would take some time to go through the court process and applied for bail.

Turner had the full-time care of her four children and had a suitable bail address, he said.

The alleged incident was not premeditated and she had simply snapped, he submitted.

Reports on his client's mental state at the time would also have to be obtained before the matter went to court which would also take time, he said.

Magistrate Roger Stark said the charges were "extremely serious” but granted Turner bail with conditions to appear back in the same court for committal mention on February 27.

- PETER HARDWICK

