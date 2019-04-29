Arson accused granted bail

FIRE: Tamara Anne Partridge was granted bail after being charged with the arson of this Bundaberg North home.

A WHEELCHAIR bound woman accused of setting fire to the regional housing property she had been evicted from just hours earlier, has been granted bail.

Tamara Anne Partridge was not present in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today as defence lawyer Matt Maloy successfully argued his client should be released to a Brisbane supported-accommodation facility.

Relying on the statement of the forensic scientist who carried out the investigation following the fire that destroyed the North Bundaberg home in July last year, Mr Moloy referred to a comment that stated, "I cannot absolutely exclude electrical involvement as the cause of the fire”.

On the basis of that comment, Mr Maloy labelled the prosecution's case against Ms Partridge as "extremely weak”.

But police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said there was more than one statement in the brief of evidence and disputed the case was weak.

She referred to the statement from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services officer Andrew McCracken who said, "I believe the fire was suspicious and I believe it was deliberately lit by a person or persons unknown”.

Not interested in hearing further details from the evidence, Magistrate Gary Finger directed Mr Maloy and Sen Const Bland to get back on track and discuss what of Ms Partridge's circumstances had changed since her last bail application was refused.

Mr Maloy told the court that since the alleged offending his client had undergone a psychological report, and while she had significant mental health issues, was fit to stand trail.

He said another change in circumstances meant Ms Partridge, after some delay, now had somewhere to live if granted bail.

"It was very difficult to find her accommodation because the allegation was she had burnt down accommodation,” Mr Maloy said.

Ms Partridge was charged with one count of arson in relation to the July 14 blaze, but Mr Maloy said he intended to make a submission that the case should be withdrawn.

Mr Finger granted Ms Partridge bail.

The matter was adjourned until May 23.