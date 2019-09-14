Arrows out to land its target

HOCKEY: The pain of grand final defeat can sometimes spur teams on to success later down the line.

For Arrows Athletic, the side hopes today is the day it can make up for last year.

The side will take on The Waves Cities in the Bundaberg Hockey Association Division 1 women’s competition.

It is the second year straight the two sides will meet in the decider after The Waves won last year in extra time.

A year on and the defeat is still a talking point for the club.

“We don’t want to feel like we felt last year, the pain of it,” Arrows captain Rachael Cox said.

“But we were still proud of the team for making it that far.”

Arrows have been the premier team in the competition for the past five years.

The side hasn’t actually lost in normal time in that period but lost two titles in overtime and won three themselves.

Cox said The Waves Cities would be tough to beat after winning two weeks ago in the qualifying final.

But after beating the side earlier this season, the Arrows captain said she was confident of success.

“Early in the season we had a couple of wins with a full team,” Cox said.

“Later in the season we haven’t had a full team and that has let us down.

“But we’re going to have a full team for the final.”

Cox said the side would have to retain focus to ensure they were victorious.

“For us, we need to dictate the game and control possession,” she said.

“We also need to focus on who their key players are and minimise their role.

“Hopefully we can win a quarter, get a goal and go from there.”

The Arrows have five sides in the final – one in seniors and four in juniors.

The under-11 and U13 sides will face The Waves Cities, with Arrows Blue to face Arrows Gold in U16.

The women’s final is at 5pm today.