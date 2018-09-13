Arrows celebrating triple treat of titles

The successful under-13 Arrows team that won the premiership on Saturday in the Bundaberg Hockey Association competition.

The successful under-13 Arrows team that won the premiership on Saturday in the Bundaberg Hockey Association competition. Sharon Smith

HOCKEY: The success of Arrows Athletics hockey can be put down to one thing, according to president Wade Scherer.

It's juniors.

The club claimed the most premierships in the Bundaberg Hockey Association season on Saturday, winning three of the six on offer.

Arrows won the under-13s title against The Waves Cities before beating the best of the rest in BHA clubs in under-16s.

The U16 team defeated a combined team of the All Blacks, Rovers and Raiders.

Arrows then claimed the women's division two title 2-0 over The Waves Cities, breaking a 14-year drought in that competition.

The successful Arrows division 2 premiership winning team. Sharon Smith

As well as winning three finals, Arrows teams made another two, going down in the under-11 and ladies division 1 to The Waves Cities.

"We are absolutely wrapped with how we went,” Scherer said.

"We all enjoy playing as a team and all build each other to be better.

"We're a strong club.”

Scherer said most of the success came from the junior program, which could stake a claim as one of the best in Bundaberg with teams in all three junior finals and winning two.

"We have hard working coaches that teach them,” he said.

"Everyone is reaping the rewards of that.

"Our under-13s have been together for four years and have been mentored by our coaches.

"The under-16s have been together for six to seven years and are a happy group.”

Scherer said he was most pleased with the division 2 girls for breaking the drought.

"Full credit must go to Tricia Hardgrave who put in lots of hard yards to get the team to where they are,” he said.

Scherer said the goal was now for the team to repeat the success next year and get the senior men's and women's division 1 sides to premiership wins.