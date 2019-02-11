Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A landlord has been slapped with a $3000 fine for breaching the rights of his tenants.
A landlord has been slapped with a $3000 fine for breaching the rights of his tenants. KentWeakley
News

'Arrogant' trespassing landlord fined $3000 by court

by Arthur Gorrie
11th Feb 2019 11:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LANDLORD has been fined $3000 and warned of one month's jail if he does not pay within two months.

Jack Green, of Forest Glen, pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court last week to breaching his tenants' occupancy rights and trespassing on the property he was leasing to them.

The charges were prosecuted by the Rental Tenancies Authority.

The court was told Green was developing the area into a subdivision.

"And it couldn't wait until the people finished their tenancy?" magistrate Chris Callaghan asked.

Green said he had met with the tenants and informed them he was entering the property.

"But you had no right to," Mr Callaghan said. "Your plea of guilty acknowledges this, doesn't it?"

"Correct," Green replied.

Mr Callaghan said the financial motive for the offending did not go in Green's favour.

"You chose to rent to these people to get their money. You shouldn't have.

"If you wanted to develop the property you should have developed it but you shouldn't have done so until the tenancy finished.

"Arrogantly, you informed the tenants, but there was no agreement.

"The works very significantly interfered with the peaceful enjoyment they were paying for."

Mr Callaghan ordered half the fine go to the tenants and ordered that no conviction be recorded.

gympie court gympie crime gympie real estate landlord rental accommodation rental demand
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Storms brewing for Bundy with up to 50mm of rain

    premium_icon Storms brewing for Bundy with up to 50mm of rain

    Weather THUNDERSTORMS are expected to roll into Bundaberg this afternoon with the potential of dropping up to 50mm of rain.

    WATCH: Trees burn from inside out at Branyan fire

    premium_icon WATCH: Trees burn from inside out at Branyan fire

    News Businesses and homes saved from fire

    • 11th Feb 2019 4:14 PM
    WASTE CRISIS: How much rubbish we made

    premium_icon WASTE CRISIS: How much rubbish we made

    Environment This is how much we threw out in kerbside bins last financial year

    Special $1 for 28 days digital subscription offer

    premium_icon Special $1 for 28 days digital subscription offer

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards