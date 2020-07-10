Menu
‘Arrogant’ mining exec appointed to lead Qld mining company

by Emmaline Stigwood
10th Jul 2020 11:28 AM
QUEENSLAND'S New Hope group has appointed a new chief executive who last month faced court for drink driving behind the wheel of his Porsche convertible.

New Hope this morning announced mining executive Reinhold Schmidt would take on the leadership role at the company officially on September 1 on a base salary of $1.5m.

It comes as current chief executive Shane Stephan steps down from the helm after 11 years at the ASX-listed company at the end of August.

In a statement this morning, New Hope said Mr Schmidt's appointment followed a "comprehensive selection process undertaken with the assistance of an independent executive search firm".

 

Mining executive Reinhold Schmidt has been appointed as chief executive of New Hope Group. Picture: James Croucher
"Mr Schmidt brings with him more than 20 years' experience in the mining industry," the company said.

"His most recent role was as Chief Executive Officer of Yancoal Australia Pty, from August 2013 until March this year."

Last month Mr Schmidt was fined $300 and disqualified for driving for six months after a court heard he failed to give way at a pedestrian crossing in Port Macquarie.

The court heard police officers were patrolling in February when they observed a Porsche convertible drive through a pedestrian crossing, narrowly avoiding an elderly man.

After stopping the 54-year-old, police were dumbfounded by his "arrogant" response as to why he didn't stop, police facts stated.

"Yeah I saw him but I was in a hurry. I am late for a meeting and did not want to stop," court documents revealed.

 

Reinhold Schmidt and his lawyer leaving Toronto Local Court after being sentenced for high range drink driving. Picture Amy Ziniak
Police facts also said officers had noticed his breath smelt like alcohol, his eyes were glassy and bloodshot, he was belching as he spoke and was unable to follow simple instructions.

Mr Schmidt was breath tested and blew a positive reading of 0.189, nearly four times over the limit.

He later admitted to police he was "having a ripper of a night" while at a golf resort the night before and had consumed seven glasses of wine and champagne, as well as a glass of champagne for breakfast that morning, according to police facts.

Mr Schmidt was sentenced to a two year community corrections order, disqualified from driving for six months and a mandatory 24 month interlock order. He was also fined $300.

New Hope has been contacted for comment

Originally published as 'Arrogant' mining exec appointed to lead major Qld mining company

