Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Mongols arrested as police probe execution of notorious bikie Shane Bowden
Mongols arrested as police probe execution of notorious bikie Shane Bowden
Crime

Arrests as police turn up heat on bikie slaying

by Greg Stolz, Jeremy Pierce
15th Oct 2020 1:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Several Mongols bikies have been arrested as police turn up heat on the gang following the murder of notorious Gold Coast bikie Shane Bowden.

Bowden, who recently rejoined his old gang the Finks after being booted out of the Mongols, was shot dead in an execution style-slaying in the driveway of his Pimpama home in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police at the scene of the fatal shooting of former bikie Shane Bowden. Picture: Richard Gosling
Police at the scene of the fatal shooting of former bikie Shane Bowden. Picture: Richard Gosling

Police believe his killing may be linked to a bitter feud within the Mongols' Melbourne chapter.

The Courier-Mail understands that at least three Mongols bikies are in the Southport watch-house after being arrested on Thursday as part of what police have described as a separate drug investigation.

Sources say no links have yet been established with the Bowden slaying.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Arrests as police turn up heat on bikie slaying

More Stories

Show More
bikies bikies crime execution queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        JAILED: Teen hits woman with wooden axe handle in hold up

        Premium Content JAILED: Teen hits woman with wooden axe handle in hold up

        News The court heard the young dad-to-be had suffered a lot of trauma from a ‘deprived and disadvantaged childhood’.

        How NDIS support helped save Bundy man’s life

        Premium Content How NDIS support helped save Bundy man’s life

        News A small ‘egg on his head’ turned Aaron’s life upside down.

        Public health and domestic violence on candidate’s radar

        Premium Content Public health and domestic violence on candidate’s radar

        News BURNETT candidate Ric Glass is no stranger to an election - he’s run for both state...

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites